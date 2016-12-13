Infinera Reports Q4, Full Year Financials

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Infinera Corporation (Nasdaq:INFN), provider of Intelligent Transport Networks, today released financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2016.

GAAP revenue for the quarter was $181.0 million compared to $185.5 million in the third quarter of 2016 and $260.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.

GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 38.1% compared to 45.6% in the third quarter of 2016 and 44.5% in the fourth quarter of 2015. GAAP operating margin for the quarter was (25.3)% compared to (5.9)% in the third quarter of 2016 and 5.3% in the fourth quarter of 2015.

GAAP net loss for the quarter was $(36.3) million, or $(0.25) per share, compared to $(11.2) million, or $(0.08) per share, in the third quarter of 2016 and net income of $12.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 41.8% compared to 49.2% in the third quarter of 2016 and 48.3% in the fourth quarter of 2015. Non-GAAP operating margin for the quarter was (9.2)% compared to 3.6% in the third quarter of 2016 and 12.7% in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $(17.0) million, or $(0.12) per share, compared to net income of $7.4 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2016, and net income of $32.0 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2015.

GAAP revenue for the year was $870.1 million compared to $886.7 million in 2015.

GAAP gross margin for the year was 45.2% compared to 45.5% in 2015. GAAP operating margin for the year was (3.0)% compared to 6.7% in 2015. GAAP net loss for the year was $(23.9) million, or $(0.17) per share, compared to net income of $51.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in 2015.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the year was 48.3% compared to 47.8% in 2015.

Non-GAAP operating margin for the year was 6.2% compared to 13.1% in 2015. Non-GAAP net income for the year was $49.4 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to net income of $112.0 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, in 2015.

“We executed well in the fourth quarter and delivered results at the high-end of our guidance,” said Tom Fallon, Infinera's Chief Executive Officer. “As network infrastructures rapidly evolve, our objective remains to help our customers win by delivering the highest performing solutions at the Transport Layer. Though our product transition is currently holding back revenue growth and profitability, by introducing next generation ICE4 products, my belief is that we are well positioned to begin improving our business results over the course of 2017 and for significant opportunities in the future.”

Infinera Corp. (Nasdaq: INFN)