Eurobites: Nokia, Ooredoo Top 1 Tbit/s in Algerian Trial

Paul Rainford
1/10/2017
50%
50%

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: BT rivals claim success with spectrum-capping campaign; Magyar Telekom reorganizes; Sonera in jobs talks; Snap digs in in London.

  • Ooredoo Algeria has used Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK)'s technology to achieve a 1 Tbit/s transmission rate in a field trial carried out over an optical connection between the cities of Algiers and Ain Defla, a distance of more than 200km. Nokia's 1830 PSS Portfolio, which helps optical networks meet unpredictable traffic demands, was used for the trial. It is hoped that the technology will support Ooredoo 's 4G rollout plans. The operator, which claims more than 13.4 million subscribers, currently offers 4G services in three departments. For more details of the Nokia/Ooredoo partnership, see this story on our sister site, Connecting Africa.

  • UK mobile operator 3 is claiming "huge public support" for the campaign it is running in cahoots with TalkTalk , CityFibre and others to persuade regulator Ofcom to curb what the campaigners see as BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA)'s unfair dominance of available spectrum. Make the Air Fair says that more than 100,000 people have put their names to the campaign, which is seeking a 30% cap on the share of airwaves that any single mobile network can own. Currently BT (now the owner of EE ) holds 42% of UK spectrum and Vodafone UK has 29%, while 3 has 15% and Telefónica UK Ltd. (O2) 14%. (See Eurobites: BT Rivals Call for Curbs on Spectrum Ownership.)

  • Management changes are afoot at Magyar Telekom plc , which forms part of the Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT) empire. András Gyenes, who has been the company's chief commercial officer (residential) since July 2015, is leaving, to be replaced by Tibor Rékasi, who has been has been chief commercial officer (enterprise) of Magyar Telekom and CEO of T-Systems Magyarország Zrt. since October 2013. Zoltán Kaszás will be the interim CEO of T-Systems Magyarország Zrt.

  • Finnish operator Sonera -- a subsidiary of Telia Company -- has started talks with its employees which could see 145 of them lose their jobs, according to a YLE report. However, some new positions may be created in the reorganization, said a company spokesperson. The changes are being made to improve the operator's efficiency.

  • Snap, the Los Angeles-based company behind the popular Snapchat messaging app, has chosen London as its international headquarters, Bloomberg reports. The company says it was drawn to London largely because the city is the home of many of its customers in the advertising industry. It has also promised to book revenue on sales made on British soil in the UK, in contrast to some other US tech titans Eurobites could mention.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

