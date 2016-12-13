& cplSiteName &

RETN Deploys Infinera's Cloud Xpress System

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Infinera, a provider of Intelligent Transport Networks, and RETN, an international network service provider, announced the deployment of the Infinera Cloud Xpress for RETN’s regional network in Western Europe, providing connectivity between Frankfurt, Munich and Vienna. The Cloud Xpress enables RETN to interconnect its regional networks with scalability, simplicity and reliability.

RETN operates a backbone network that stretches over 32,000 kilometers of fiber and connects 29 countries across Europe, Asia and North America. RETN has been operating Infinera’s Intelligent Transport Networks for several years to enable construction, modernization and upgrade of its dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM) cross-border network ring infrastructure in Europe and Russia, including major transboundary routes across Scandinavia and Ukraine. In 2015, RETN announced deployment of 500 gigabits per second (Gb/s) super-channels using the Infinera DTN-X packet optical platform across its pan-European network. RETN selected the Infinera Cloud Xpress to provide 100 Gb/s DWDM services on two of its routes in Western Europe.

With the Infinera Cloud Xpress, RETN expands its use of high-capacity optical super-channels based on Infinera’s unique photonic integrated circuit technology. The Infinera Cloud Xpress delivers a 500 Gb/s super-channel in a compact, two rack unit appliance for efficient transport of Ethernet services. Cloud Xpress also incorporates Infinera’s Instant Bandwidth technology to allow customers to software-activate line-side bandwidth in 100 Gb/s increments as and when needed, closely matching their end-customer demands. In addition, the Cloud Xpress is designed for plug-and-play installation with simplified provisioning and support for data center automation using open software-defined networking application programming interfaces.

Infinera Corp. (Nasdaq: INFN)

