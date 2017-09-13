Eoptolink Unveils 'Industry-First' 200G CWDM4 QSFP-DD Optical Module

CHENGDU, China -- EOPTOLINK Technology Inc., Ltd (stock code: 300502.SZ) has announced the industry first 200G CWDM4 QSFP-DD optical module during CIOE 2017 and will do live demo in ECOC 2017. Eoptolink has been working closely with leading network and data-center solution providers and begun sampling to customers.
QSFP-DD 2x100G CWDM4 is using 8x25G NRZ DML technology, has doubled density of QSFP28, and fully complies with QSFP-DD and CWDM4 MSA. It targets data center for 2km application, and 10km version (2x4WDM-10) is also available. By using CS optical connector, it can be either two QSFP28 CWDM4 break-out or directly connected with another 200G QSFP-DD. The design can be easily moved to other form factor as well, for example OSFP.
This product is produced by Eoptolink 100G+ production platform with high density capability and automation. The platform is designed for high volume and low cost production for today’s 100G product and highly scalable for the coming 200G & 400G product.
It adds to the portfolio of Eoptolink data center product line. Combining this product with QSFP28 CWDM4/CLR4, QSFP28 LR4 and QSFP28 4WDM-10, Eoptolink will provide up to date solutions to customers and continuously invest on R&D for new technologies.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.