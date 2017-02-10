Ekinops Completes Takeover of OneAccess

PARIS -- Ekinops, a leading supplier of next-generation optical network equipment, has completed the acquisition of OneAccess.

This combination creates a major player in transport, Ethernet and corporate routing solutions for telecommunications networks, generating combined revenues of approximately 76 million euros and EBITDA margin of 6.3% (2016 proforma). The market capitalization of the new group amounts to approximately 119 million euros (as of September 29, 2017).

The combined technological vision of the two companies and their highly complementary product sets will enable Ekinops to better serve its customer needs. Key industry trends such as Network Function Virtualization and exponential increases in Internet traffic are driving strong customer demand for the solutions developed by Ekinops and OneAccess.

In addition, OneAccess has developed a strong presence with very large operators (with 15 customers in the world’s top 30), while Ekinops mainly addresses second-tier carriers, many of which are in the U.S. market. The strong complementarity and limited overlap between the two companies’ customer base should place Ekinops in a strong position to generate commercial synergies.

Finally, in a sector where the size of a telecom provider has a direct impact on its ability to win large contracts, this acquisition gives Ekinops a critical size to significantly increase the penetration of its products within major service providers.

Didier Brédy, Chief Executive Officer, said, “With the completion of this acquisition, Ekinops will be a stronger company, positioned for future growth. Our shared technological vision, strong software culture and significant commercial, geographic and product sets complementarity will enable us to create value for our customers, employees and shareholders.”

