ECI, Ericsson Snack on Danish Optical Deal

PETACH TIKVA, Israel -- ECI, a global provider of ELASTIC Network solutions, announced today that, together with Ericsson, ECI has been selected by DeiC to provide a new, optical network for the Danish national research and education network (NREN). The advanced network will feature ECI’s Apollo 9608 high speed optical transport solution coupled with local Ericsson service and support. This network will replace the current national backbone research network infrastructure across Denmark. This is the latest in a series of ECI/Ericsson wins.

“We wanted to move to a next generation network, with advanced capabilities that could easily, quickly and cost effectively be adapted for future requirements. ECI’s Apollo solution offered a great fit to our requirements. Top quality service and support is of equal importance, and Ericsson’s services organization with its local presence and global experience is known to provide the level of service we expect. We are confident that ECI and Ericsson will not only meet, but exceed, our expectations,” said NREN manager Martin Bech, from DeiC.

ECI’s Apollo platform provides state-of-the-art, transparent and flexible DWDM transport with integrated packet services. Apollo combines high performance, low latency, OTN transport and switching, with software configurable, colorless, directionless and gridless optical routing, for maximum efficiency.

“It was nice winning together with ECI,” said Head of Ericsson Denmark Jorgen Alsing. “Ericsson and ECI have a good history of winning together in this sector. Not only are ECI’s solutions market leading, but the support we received throughout the process was exemplary. It was a very positive experience working with the ECI team, and I am sure the future will offer us more opportunities to work together.”

“We are delighted to partner with Ericsson to provide this new, next generation network for DeiC. The Apollo 9608 affords a winning combination of 1G/10G/100G/400G rates, Alien lambda support, flex-grid ROADMs and 88 channel muxponders. This future proof set of deliverables are all part of ECI’s ELASTIC Network solutions, tailored to enable customers to meet the demands of today and easily expand to service those of tomorrow,” said Fernando Valdivielso, General Manager, ECI, EMEA.

ECI Telecom Ltd.