Coriant Appoints Khaled Zeidan as MD for Africa, Middle East

CAIRO -- Coriant, a leading supplier of packet optical, IP, and SDN solutions to Tier 1 global service providers and web-scale Internet operators, today announced the appointment of Khaled Zeidan as Managing Director of Middle East and Africa. In his role, Zeidan will be responsible for business operations across the Middle East and Africa, including sales and channel strategy, customer support, and business development.

Reporting directly to Homayoun Razavi, Coriant’s Chief Customer Officer, Zeidan will be working closely with existing customers and driving new business in the Middle East and Africa as part of the company’s strategic plan to accelerate growth by capturing an increasing share of market opportunities across the globe.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Khaled to the Coriant leadership team,” said Razavi. “The Middle East and Africa have tremendous potential for growth, and Khaled’s proven track record, leadership skills, and deep industry expertise will play a critical role in strengthening Coriant’s market position in the region and expanding our customer relationships.”

Zeidan brings to Coriant over 30 years of global public and private company experience in the technology and telecom sectors, including cloud, software and hardware networking, and services. His successful career includes more than 25 years of regional sales, marketing, and business development experience with large corporations such as AT&T and Oracle, as well as with start-ups such as ITXC, Ditech Networks, Nominum, and IneoQuest. In addition, Khaled spent 5 years with Hughes Aircraft in a variety of technical engineering roles.

