
ADVA on Optical's Critical Role in 5G
12/13/2017
With MRV on board to further boost its optical portfolio, its Ensemble virtualization business growing and its synchronization smarts in focus, ADVA can offer the foundations for a successful 5G network rollout, explains the company's Senior VP of Marketing and Investor Relations, Stephan Rettenberger.
