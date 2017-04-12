Spain's Aire Deploys Ekinops' Latest

PARIS -- Ekinops has introduced two new flexible rate line modules that lower the cost of optical transport while improving network efficiency and flexibility. A major Spanish wholesale operator is one of the first customers to deploy this new solution.
The two new modules – the PM 200FRS02 and PM 200FRS02-SF – are the latest advanced networking solutions from Ekinops, a leading supplier of next-generation optical network equipment.
With the new modules, service providers can reduce their capital and operational costs and improve the business case for deploying new capacity. Their small form factor provides operational savings with the ability to fit up to 1.2 terabits per second of capacity in only two rack units. That minimizes space requirements while using less than half the power per gigabit of competitive offerings.
In addition, the PM 200FRS02-SF provides single fiber operation, giving service providers the option of cutting fiber costs in half. This single fiber capability was key for Aire Networks, Spain’s fourth largest wholesale operator. It is now using the Ekinops modules in its 27,000-kilometer fiber network that covers 90 percent of the country.
Aire Networks has seen its traffic double in the first three quarters of 2017 and sought to improve network operations while keeping operational expenses as low as possible. What the service provider really wanted was a solution that would offer 200G transmission in single fiber mode and guarantee scalability for the future, and Ekinops offered the best solution to meet its requirements.
