Slideshow: Not Complaining in Barcelona

Barcelona is a beautiful city, and was a great place to host OpenStack Summit. You know what else is a beautiful city? San Diego. It's a lot like Barcelona, and I live here so I don't have to travel ten hours to get to it.

For years, people have been telling me about how beautiful and fantastic Barcelona is (except during Mobile World Congress, when I'm told it's like being trapped in a crowded elevator for several days). I finally had my first visit to Barcelona in late October, for OpenStack Summit.

And it was fine. Nice. Lovely. Mild climate. Palm trees. Spanish influence. Like home.

First thing I did after I got to my hotel in Barcelona and dropped off my bags was go for a long walk on the beach. We have beaches in San Diego. I never go.

I am not complaining. Barcelona is a beautiful city. I had a fine time and got a lot of work done too. And I took a day off work to sightsee before the conference started. Here's some of what I saw.

Want to know more about the cloud? Visit Light Reading Enterprise Cloud

On a Roll My hotel was the AC Hotel Barcelona Forum, located a short walk from the OpenStack conference center. It's also a short walk to the beach, and this skate park.

Related posts:

— Mitch Wagner, , Editor, Light Reading Enterprise Cloud