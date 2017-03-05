Red Hat Drives Cloud Infrastructure Upgrades

& cplSiteName &

BOSTON -- OPENSTACK SUMMIT 2017 -- Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced Red Hat OpenStack Platform 11, the latest version of Red Hat¡¦s massively-scalable and agile cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS). Based on the OpenStack ¡§Ocata¡¨ release, Red Hat OpenStack Platform 11 delivers enhanced support for upgrades with composable roles, new networking capabilities, and improved integration with Red Hat CloudForms for cloud management.

„ï As OpenStack deployments grow in scale and scope, enterprises need a clear path forward to embrace new innovations without sacrificing their existing deployment structure. Red Hat OpenStack Platform 11 helps to provide this path forward, with Red Hat OpenStack Platform Director helping to maintain stability through the upgrade process, while also adding new networking features, management capabilities, and storage support, bringing the powerful innovations of the OpenStack community to mission-critical enterprise deployments.

Red Hat OpenStack Platform 11 delivers a reliable cloud platform built on the proven, enterprise-grade backbone of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Based on OpenStack community code, Red Hat OpenStack Platform is a tested, certified and fully-supported version of OpenStack that provides the agility to scale and more quickly meet customer demand without compromising availability, performance or IT security requirements. Red Hat OpenStack Platform also includes Red Hat CloudForms to ease day-to-day management operations. It serves as a hybrid cloud management and monitoring platform to oversee not only OpenStack infrastructure components but also the workloads running on a given Red Hat OpenStack Platform cloud.

Additionally, Red Hat OpenStack Platform 11 maintains its tight integration with Red Hat Ceph Storage and introduces the co-location of Red Hat Ceph Storage with OpenStack compute nodes. Previously in tech-preview, this release also enables storage mirroring to help simplify data replication between sites, improving disaster recovery for customers.

Improved Upgradability
Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10 introduced composable roles, which allow operators to create customized profiles for individual services and processes to suit their unique needs. This helps to improve operation and efficiency by allowing operators to scale and manage the individual services they need at any moment, rather than scaling the entire cloud.t While this makes it easier for enterprises to customize OpenStack deployments to fit their specific needs at scale, it also introduces challenges in upgrading to new versions of the platform. To address this, Red Hat OpenStack Platform 11 now supports upgrades for composable roles, making the deployment and upgradability of Red Hat OpenStack Platform more adaptable and consistent while retaining the important aspects of lifecycle management.

In addition, OpenStack services can now be composed individually and assigned, enabling operators to place components such as databases, proxies, or messaging services on specific nodes based on their unique requirements. This includes adding customized roles post-deployment to a running cloud, providing more flexibility to customers or partners as they become more successful with their cloud services.

