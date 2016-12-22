& cplSiteName &

Kontron, Canonical Team on Integrated OpenStack Platform

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
2/22/2017
50%
50%

MONTREAL -- Kontron, a global provider of cloud and carrier-class integrated infrastructure platforms, announced today the launch of a commercially available SYMKLOUD OpenStack Platform. In collaboration with Canonical, Kontron exercised a complete validation of Ubuntu OpenStack on SYMKLOUD hardware, and will fully support and manage the platform's life cycle in alignment with each new open source software release, starting with Mitaka.

This represents a major commitment by Kontron to radically simplify the evaluating, buying and deploying of production-grade OpenStack platforms. For communication service providers, cloud and hosting providers, and enterprises who build private clouds, this fulfills many market expectations of an integrated OpenStack platform that is - deployable in hours not days, priced at a reasonable entry point, and is maintained as a truly open source platform without vendor lock-in.

The hardware-software integration story

The entire solution is pre-validated and Canonical-approved using the SYMKLOUD MS29xx Series of converged infrastructure platforms. This high-density and modular platform reduces the typical space required to provision OpenStack controllers - from a total of 9U, down to a single 2U footprint that still incorporates redundant configurations of Ubuntu plus selected Canonical tools such as Juju, MAAS, and Landscape.

The quickest path to NFVi for CSPs to rapidly deploy 'Open Services'

Telco service providers who seek the freedom to run single or multiple concurrent 3rd party VNFs on the same platform can accelerate their trials and service roll-outs using the SYMKLOUD OpenStack platform deployed across carrier clouds and network functions virtualization (NFV) infrastructure.

Canonical's tools, including Juju Charms, quickly configure and combine all the elements of a complex SDN or NFV infrastructure. This includes ensuring the highest virtual machine performance using DPDK, which Kontron has accomplished by validating the 6WIND Virtual Accelerator, deployed through Juju, with the SYMKLOUD OpenStack Platform. The Virtual Accelerator features low latency and high networking throughput to offload virtual switching from OpenStack Neutron and to relieve the bottleneck burden at the hypervisor layer.

Overall, operators can rapidly deploy a private OpenStack environment and add compute and storage resources as required. Kontron complements the SYMKLOUD OpenStack Infrastructure Platform with its 'From-Top-to-Bottom' portfolio of high performance, price-sensitive rack level products. This includes 1U ToR 100G and 25G spine-leaf switches, 2U servers for HDD and SSD storage arrays, and appliances, all derived from a strategic alliance with its partner Ennoconn (Foxconn).

"Canonical and 6WIND are invaluable partners to Kontron to help kick-start this new venture," said Benoit Robert, head of strategy and marketing, Kontron, Communications Business. "More than half of the world's OpenStack clouds run on Ubuntu, a truly rock-solid open source operating system. We're excited to see the results of a perfectly integrated hardware and software solution that will be the bedrock for many future OpenStack environments to come."

"Kontron has taken platform integration to a new level, making ready-to-deploy OpenStack incredibly accessible for companies deploying OpenStack and NFV," said John Zannos, Vice President of Cloud Platform, Canonical. "Building clouds on the SYMKLOUD OpenStack platform with Ubuntu OpenStack and Juju eliminates complexity and is a compelling option for numerous market segments including video and CDN, finance, and telco operators who are ready to deploy services on carrier clouds via NFV and SDN."

"The SYMKLOUD hardware platform is designed with a high density of VMs in such a small formfactor, making the 6WIND Virtual Accelerator Charm a key component to accelerated packet processing for virtual networking," said Eric Carmès, CEO and Founder, 6WIND. "Already pre-validated and integrated, the Kontron solution will be instrumental to help CSPs make the transition more readily from legacy- to virtual-built services."

Kontron AG

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
Huawei's Pre-MWC Analyst Briefing 2017 Highlights
2|22|17   |     |   (0) comments

Huawei shares its vision for this year's MWC.
LRTV Interviews
MWC17: 5G, Cloud RAN & More
2|21|17   |   04:35   |   (0) comments

Ovum Senior Analyst Julian Bright talks to Scott Bicheno from Telecoms.com about all things MWC, including Cloud RAN, Huawei's pitch to the industry and the road to 5G.
LRTV Interviews
MWC 2017's Key 2-Letter Terms
2|20|17   |   08:29   |   (1) comment

5G, AI, VR... these are just some of the two-letter terms that will dominate show-floor chat at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, according to these two blow-hards (a.k.a. Scott Bicheno of Telecoms.com and Light Reading's Ray Le Maistre). And then there's PB...
LRTV Interviews
Key Trends for Mobile Operators in Developing Markets
2|20|17   |   06:37   |   (0) comments

Ovum's Matthew Reed talks to Scott Bicheno from Telecoms.com about the challenges and opportunities facing mobile operators in the developing markets of Africa and the Middle East.
LRTV Documentaries
YouTube Takes on Facebook Live-Streaming
2|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

Popular 'YouTubers' will be the first to get the new service on their smartphones. You have been warned.
LRTV Custom TV
Open Source NFV/SDN Automation
2|17|17   |   05:54   |   (0) comments

AT&T ECOMP (Enhanced Control, Orchestration, Management and Policy) code is transitioning into the Linux Foundation for placement into open source. In this video, Carol Wilson provides an update on the maturation of open source ECOMP and meets with industry leaders from AT&T, Bell Canada, Orange, Linux Foundation and Amdocs to discuss what this means for the ...
LRTV Documentaries
Uber & NASA Collaborate on Flying Car Project
2|16|17   |     |   (0) comments

Is Uber for real? Well, it's hired NASA engineer Mark Moore to lead the project, and he wouldn't come cheap.
LRTV Documentaries
Zuckerberg Tries Out the Oculus Rift VR Glove
2|15|17   |     |   (0) comments

Facebook CEO shows off a new way to interact with the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset: an Oculus glove.
LRTV Custom TV
Huawei Digital Transformation Forum 2017
2|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Here's a preview of the upcoming Huawei Digital Transformation Forum taking place in Barcelona with trending telecom topics like cloud, IoT, 5G and much more!
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Dan Sahar of Qwilt on Open Edge Cloud Platform
2|8|17   |   08:38   |   (0) comments

Dan Sahar, Qwilt's co-founder, sits down with Steve Saunders of Light Reading for a conversation about Qwilt's Open Edge Cloud platform and the new role of service providers in application and content delivery.
LRTV Documentaries
ZeroStack's 'Self-Driving Cloud'
2|7|17   |   01:09   |   (0) comments

Its Z-Brain tech automates day-to-day management and long-term planning for hybrid clouds.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Nominum's Craig Sprosts on DNS & Cybersecurity Trends
2|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

Nominum's Craig Sprosts talks about the fast-changing landscape of cybersecurity with Steve Saunders of Light Reading. Sprosts touches on the trend of the rise of ransomwares, rivals of IoT base attacks, and mobile network security. He also discusses the realization of the importance of IoT security after a recent cyber attack that paralyzed several major ...
Upcoming Live Events
March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
May 15, 2017, Austin Convention Center - Austin, TX
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Is the Time Right for a Cisco/Ericsson Wedding?
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-chief, 2/17/2017
Broadband Has a Problem on the Pole
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 2/21/2017
Nice to See at Least One CSP Taking My Advice
Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 2/17/2017
RSAC 2017 in 4 Words
Curtis Franklin, Security Editor, 2/17/2017
Charter Launches 5G Field Trials
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 2/16/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
No One Likes This Click Here
Take a hint!
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.