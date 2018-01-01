& cplSiteName &

Cable's Open Source Flirtation Heats Up

Mari Silbey
1/4/2018
50%
50%

The cable industry is turning to OpenStack for the development of virtualized network functions, and it's hoping to learn a lesson or two from earlier telco forays.

CableLabs , the heart of cable research and development, has created its own OpenStack platform called the SDN/NFV Application Development Platform and Stack project, or SNAPS for short. That in itself isn't news -- SNAPS has been around since 2016 -- but the organization also introduced two related projects as part of its open source effort just three weeks ago. And CableLabs' lead architect for wired technologies, Randy Levensalor, opened up even more recently about how his team's approach differs from some of the NFV strategies undertaken by telecom operators when the virtualization craze first took hold.

First, the new projects are SNAPS-Boot, which sets up the physical servers to run OpenStack (a "basic Linux install," according to Levensalor) and SNAPS-OpenStack, which provisions servers with a containerized version of OpenStack. Essentially, CableLabs has created a wrapper around OpenStack to make it easier for operators to use the platform without turning to a vendor-specific implementation. (See CableLabs Launches SNAPS-Boot, SNAPS-OpenStack Installers.)

Levensalor says CableLabs is intent on driving greater interoperability as the industry virtualizes many of its network functions. SNAPS OpenStack provides a common platform for VNFs and can accommodate work being done by operators and vendors alike.

CableLabs is aware, however, that OpenStack isn't a panacea. Even developers with the best open source intentions can go astray when tackling the complex needs of telecom infrastructure.

"Some of the more prevalent NFV solutions from the telcos," Levensalor points out, "they actually end up being stuck on a very old version of OpenStack because they did a lot of customization," and that customization doesn't translate to newer OpenStack releases.

Levensalor says that heavy customization ends up being expensive for operators, "so we're really trying to avoid those challenges in the future."

CableLabs also isn't working at the bleeding edge of OpenStack development. Instead, it's based SNAPS-OpenStack on OpenStack Pike, the most recent stable release of the software architecture. Why? Because a stable release makes it a lot easier to determine the source of a problem when one occurs.

If you fail with a non-stable release, Levensalor explains, you don't know if the problem was a change to OpenStack or the specific application code.

Get your strategic roadmap to the technology trends and business cases shaping the cable industry! Join us for the Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies event in Denver on March 20-22. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to network with and learn from industry experts -- communications service providers get in free!

For now, the number of companies working with SNAPS-OpenStack is still limited, but Levensalor expects that to change, and he notes that CableLabs has a vendor-sponsored NFV event coming up in February, where it will both promote existing work and ask for more feedback from members.

Currently, some of the virtualized functions under development using SNAPS-OpenStack include a virtualized CCAP core, firewall and security functions, SD-WAN controllers and a virtualized mobile core. (See related: The Big Cable DAA Update.)

Levensalor says that the SNAPS roadmap extends even beyond OpenStack. CableLabs plans to do an implementation of the open source Kubernetes system and a serverless computing version of SNAPS as well.

The point, says Levensalor, is not for CableLabs to flesh out its entire SNAPS platform before releasing it, but to get the community engaged and contributing to SNAPS development.

"It's not what you call a mature product... but we really wanted to open this up as soon as possible," he comments.

That's a major paradigm shift for CableLabs, and for the cable industry as a whole.

— Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders grills Cisco's Roland Acra on how he's bringing automation to life inside the data center.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
March 22, 2018, Denver, Colorado | Denver Marriott Tech Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Signs & Celebs for Net Neutrality
More Slideshows
Infographics
SmartNICs aren't just about achieving scale. They also have a major impact in reducing CAPEX and OPEX requirements.
Hot Topics
AT&T Doles Out End-of-Year Pink Slips
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 1/2/2018
3 Technologies Fading Away in 2018
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 1/1/2018
Sigfox CIO Said to Be Latest Senior Exec to Depart
Iain Morris, News Editor, 1/2/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
New Year, New You Click Here
The selfie struggle is real.
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives