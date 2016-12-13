Linux Foundation Forms Project to Accelerate Open Networking Automation

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit advancing professional open source management for mass collaboration, today announced the formation of a project that will provide a framework for real-time, policy-driven software automation of network virtual functions. The project will allow software, network, IT and cloud providers and developers to rapidly create new services in response to evolving customer requirements.

Today, AT&T transitions proven, scalable and production-ready ECOMP software into open source under The Linux Foundation. ECOMP represents one of the company's most important open source contributions to create a fully open network automation platform. The code and collateral transition begins today, allowing The Linux Foundation to establish a governance and membership structure and to perform code scans. The project will be covered by the Apache 2.0 license. For additional information, visit http://about.att.com/story/indigo_redefining_connectivity.html.

The organizations committed to date include Amdocs, AT&T, Bell Canada, Brocade, Ericsson, Huawei, IBM, Intel, Metaswitch and Orange. Others are invited to participate by getting involved in the technical community and by joining as members. For more information, visit https://www.openecomp.org.

"The Linux Foundation is the home to the premier open networking projects, which bring together thousands of developers, devops pros and other technologists," said Jim Zemlin, Executive Director of The Linux Foundation. "The launch of this project is one of the most momentous steps forward for Open Source Networking. We are excited to facilitate the placement of this code into open source. With over two years of production experience, ECOMP allows users to create new services in an automated manner. We're pleased to work with members to create a vibrant community to support this project's success over the long term."

