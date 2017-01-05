& cplSiteName &

Linux Wants to 'Harmonize' Open Source & Standards

Carol Wilson
5/1/2017
50%
50%

Open source projects and telecom's standards development organizations must work together to speed production of multi-vendor interoperability and automation for NFV and SDN, according to a Linux Foundation whitepaper released today. Such an effort requires close coordination, however, as well as a realization by each side of what it does best and careful attention to legal and intellectual property challenges.

The time is ripe for such an effort, because open source projects are proliferating as standalone projects, and need to be "better aligned with end users that maintain common technology stacks," according to the whitepaper "Harmonizing Open Source and Standards in the Telecom World."

It builds on a unified architecture presented by Arpit Joshipura, head of networking for the Linux Foundation, at the recent Open Network Summit. That aligned various open source groups with existing SDOs and also pointed to places where efforts overlapped or duplicated. One of the Linux Foundation goals for this year is "harmonizing" those open source efforts to eliminate duplication.

The unified architecture, shown below, is Joshipura's effort since assuming his role in late 2016, to spell out where open source projects and SDOs fit together, as well as where they might overlap. That's a first step, he says, educating the market about what a potentially confusing array of open source projects are addressing.

Source: Linux Foundation
Source: Linux Foundation

The industry is already accepting that open source projects can move faster, focusing on code and implementation and not just specifications on paper. There is a role for SDOs going forward as well, where reference architectures and use cases are concerned. Joshipura says the Linux Foundation's intent is to acknowledge both sets of groups have the same goal -- adoption of software-defined networking and network functions virtualization – and determine where to go from there.

Want to know more about NFV and open source strategies? Join us in Austin at the fourth-annual Big Communications Event. There's still time to register and
communications service providers get in free.

A lot of that work is already underway -- TM Forum, MEF and ETSI NFV ISG are already engaged with open source groups, and in day-long meetings after the main part of ONS concluded other organizations were part of both open and closed sessions in which how to align their work was discussed. That underscores the Linux Foundation intent to be the place where the dialogue between SDOs and open source projects -- including those outside its purview -- take place.

"As a neutral party, we would like to facilitate those conversations, but some of that may take place in the standards groups themselves," Joshipura says. "The first step is project by project, standard by standard -- we will look at introduction goals, what are complementary things."

Agreeing on common terminology is one key step, so that organizations can communicate effectively. "We agree on the end results but the paths are different on how we get there and when the paths are different, it's important to get terminology aligned and processes aligned and start the dialogue for the actual architecture and the integration," he comments. "Open API does not mean the same thing when I say it as when a vendor says it or when another open source project says it. That is where things are -- when we say northbound -- northbound to what? We need to be talking about the same things."

There are a couple of particularly tough challenges to bringing open source and SDOs together. One is addressing the different approaches to managing intellectual property, and the other one -- not unrelated -- is creating better incentives for vendors to participate and contribute.

As the whitepaper points out, the faster pace at which open source works "can cause consternation" over how to align intellectual property models. There are different approaches to IP rights across the spectrum of SDOs -- some of which are industry forums or consortia -- that vary widely but in general, open source has a more permissive approach with minimal requirements for distribution, Joshipura says.

There will need to be significant discussion on how to align these different models to produce something that works for all parties, he adds.

Linux Foundation executives have also been very blunt in acknowledging what isn't working right now and that is the business model for many vendors to engage and contribute to open source projects, given how their existing profit-making product lines can be undermined by the advance of open source. That's another major area for continued work, Joshipura says.

For now that work will focus on getting more network operators engaged and contributing to open source projects, so that they help shape processes and speed things up on the vendor side, enabling the latter to get products to market faster and thus see revenue and profits, he adds.

— Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading

CALLING ALL CLOUD, NFV AND SDN COMPANIES:
Make sure your company and services are listed free of charge at Virtuapedia, the comprehensive set of searchable databases covering the companies, products, industry organizations and people that are directly involved in defining and shaping the virtualization industry.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
The time has come for a telecom app store to save the industry.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
The Urgency of Commercial 5G Services
4|26|17   |     |   (0) comments

The progress of 5G has been closely monitored in the industry. At the 2017 Brooklyn 5G Summit, the sense of urgency for a commercial 5G launch had started to surface among operators.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
How Diversity Helps Comcast Mirror Its Customer Base
4|26|17   |   2:55   |   (0) comments

Diversity brings innovation, creative ideas and a way to reflect the broad spectrum of your customer base, Comcast Director of Customer Experience Jenelle Champlin says.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Mobile Operators & Video
4|25|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ovum's Ed Barton discusses the latest mobile operator strategies for mobile video.
LRTV Custom TV
Infinera Introduces Instant Network
4|20|17   |     |   (1) comment

Mike Capuano, vice president of marketing at Infinera, discusses the advancement from Instant Bandwidth to new Instant Network capabilities, which include Bandwidth License Pools, Moveable Licenses and Automated Capacity Engineering (ACE).
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Vodafone's Eubank on Sponsors, Mentors & Moving On Up
4|19|17   |   4:25   |   (0) comments

Vodafone America's Head of Operations Kimberly Eubank breaks down the difference between a sponsor and a mentor and shares why both made a big difference in her career.
LRTV Custom TV
NYC Auto Show: Are We Smart Yet?
4|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

The auto industry is facing some big transformations as electric vehicles, autonomous technology and connected cars are seen as the future of the industry. During the much-anticipated NY international auto show, there was an emergence of new technology and mobility service on the show floor. Aside from performance, brands like Lincoln, Hyundai, Honda, Mercedes and ...
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
The Impact of Video
4|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

David Mercer from Strategy Analytics discusses the impact of video on current strategies.
LRTV Custom TV
Pardeep Kohli Discusses Network Transformation & the Market Opportunity for the 'New' Mavenir Systems
4|13|17   |     |   (0) comments

In a brief discussion at MWC 2017, Heavy Reading analyst Adi Kishore talks to Pardeep Kohli, CEO, Mavenir Systems about the creation of the 'new Mavenir' and some of the key challenges facing operators in today's market. A key theme of the discussion centers around operator need for software-only, virtualized solutions and how they will need to adapt to ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Tech Maverick Shares Her Tips for Gender Inclusivity
4|12|17   |   7:28   |   (0) comments

Wendy Hall Bohling, a corporate escapee, author and gender exclusivity consultant, tells her story of sexism, bias and progress along the road to gender equality in the workforce.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Huawei at MWC 2017
4|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

At Mobile World Congress 2017, the biggest mobile industry gathering of the year, Huawei showcased its new innovations and solutions with the theme "Open Road," which focuses on cloud, 5G, operation transformation, videos and consumer-oriented products. Its campaign has been recognized by three awards given by GSMA.
LRTV Custom TV
China Telecom NFV Infrastructure on RSD
4|6|17   |     |   (0) comments

Lynn Comp, senior director of market development of Intel, is joined by Chong Zhang, storage engineer at Inspur and Ou Li Yan, architect for technology strategies of China Telecom, for a discussion of what NFV brings.
LRTV Custom TV
Nokia's IMPACT Software Demo
4|6|17   |     |   (0) comments

Khamis Abulgubein of IoT market development at Nokia demonstrates IMPACT (intelligent management platform for all connected things), a software solution with a horizontal approach to managing any device on any application.
Upcoming Live Events
May 15, 2017, Brazos Hall - Austin, TX
May 15, 2017, Austin Convention Center - Austin, TX
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
The Near Future Is Here
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Surprise! AT&T Markets 4G Advances as '5G Evolution'
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 4/25/2017
Did Verizon Outbid AT&T for Straight Path?
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 4/25/2017
Netflix Set to Enter China
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 4/25/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
TEOCO Founder and CEO Atul Jain talks to Light Reading Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about the challenges around cost control and service monetization in the mobile and IoT sectors.
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.