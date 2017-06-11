& cplSiteName &

Facebook's TIP Expands Its Influence, Except in the US

Carol Wilson
11/9/2017
50%
50%

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Telecom Infra Project 2017 Summit -- The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) is spreading its wings into areas such as artificial intelligence while also being invited into even more areas by service provider members.

The engineering-focused initiative, founded by Facebook , welcomed almost three times as many people to its second Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Summit here this week (full disclosure: I'm here to emcee the event) compared to last year. TIP used the first day to tout new projects in artificial intelligence/applied machine learning, OpenRAN (radio access network) and end-to-end network slicing. The event expo featured, among other things, ten startup companies funded through its TIP Ecosystem Acceleration Centers (TEAC), which are attracting hundreds of millions in venture capital money to bring technology to market faster. (See TIP Touts Progress in Mobile & Optical, BT Kicks Off TIP Startup Selection Process and Deutsche Telekom Unveils 3 TIP Initiatives.)

TIP is living up to its "infrastructure" moniker as well, with Facebook leading the way, partnering with operators to build fiber optic infrastructure in Uganda and explore ways to better serve rugged rural areas of Peru. Those projects then become field proving grounds for initiatives such as TIP's OpenCellular and mmWave Networks Project Group, as well as Facebook's high-definition population density mapping, said Jay Parikh, head of engineering and infrastructure for Facebook, in his keynote yesterday.

TIP is even getting into nitty-gritty issues such as powering remote wireless facilities, a thorny issue in undeveloped areas where there is no commercial power grid, Parikh said. He told the Summit crowd that the Facebook team has developed a power solution for OpenCellular that features an open hardware platform, open software specs and the ability for multiple types of power - solar, battery or utility-provided, in addition to remote manageability and configurability.

In a presentation that closed out the first day's program, Tareq Amin, senior vice president, Reliance Jio Infocomm, said he is hoping to get TIP involved in what he called Open FCAPS, which would bring the engineering consortia right into the operations heart of the telecom industry, where many open source groups are already focused. FCAPS stands for Fault, Configuration, Accounting, Performance and Security, and it is the model set up for network and service management by the ITU-T.

There's one place where TIP is not making headway, however: in attracting US carriers to its fold.

BCE Inc. (Bell Canada) (NYSE/Toronto: BCE) is the only North American telecom carrier among its 500 members. Equinix is a member; so is CableLabs , which yesterday was announced as a new TIP Community Labs site, along with Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT), which is testing Facebook's Terragraph mmWave system in Berlin, and Bharti Airtel Ltd. (Mumbai: BHARTIARTL), which opened a lab in India. (See CableLabs Opens New TIP Lab.)

Want to learn more about the technology and business opportunities and challenges for the cable industry in the commercial services market? Join Light Reading in New York on November 30 for the 11th annual Future of Cable Business Services event. All cable operators and other service providers get in free.

European carriers dominate TIP at present. BT , Vodafone Group plc (NYSE: VOD) and Telefónica joined the board of directors this fall, and BT, Orange (NYSE: FTE) and DT have all opened or will soon open TEACs to work with startups. Orange and Vodafone are among the growing group of operators testing Facebook's Voyager open optical platform that is now part of TIP's Open Optical Packet Transport group.

For the immediate future, Parikh said, TIP is firmly focused on accelerating deployments and scalability on all fronts, which is why Facebook is willing to dig in and get its hands dirty putting fiber optical cable in Uganda -- where the job proved harder than expected -- and is working with Telefónica in Peru to use its data mapping to identify population density to better direct deployments.

"We really need to get stuff into production, we need to learn from this, we need to get data, we need to get feedback, and we need to iterate faster and faster by trialing this stuff out," Parikh said. "And we need to figure out what deployment, business, operational models look like. It is still very early, this industry does not move lightning-fast, but we are going to try to change that with what we are doing in TIP."

The Facebook executive also stressed his company's experience in things like this, pointing to what it is doing with the Open Compute Project . Tom Anschutz of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) will be on hand today to update that group's activity and the Telco group within OCP. (For a possible preview, see this video interview from October.)

For Facebook, Parikh stressed, the goal remains universal connectivity -- getting the Internet, and by extension Facebook, to the places it doesn't reach now. Thus the focus on wireless technology, and then scaling network backbones and backhaul to deliver more capacity and new services faster and more efficiently.

— Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: AT&T Summit Embraces Risky Business
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
The Wit & Wisdom of David Hughes
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 11/8/2017
Could Broadcom Possibly Absorb Qualcomm?
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/3/2017
Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Falls Apart (Again!)
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/6/2017
Broadcom Offers $130B for Hostile Takeover of Qualcomm
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 11/6/2017
Sonus Cuts a New Shape as Ribbon Communications
Ray Le Maistre, International Group Editor, 11/3/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Is There Something on My Head? Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives