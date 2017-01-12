|
Epsilon: Future Wholesale Markets Need Better APIs
12/1/2017
Wholesaler Epsilon developed its own internal system for delivering connectivity to CPaaS players and others, but longer term, the industry needs a plan, says Mark Daley, director of digital strategy and business development. Exposing individual functions within the networking environment is critical to the wholesale play, he says in an interview at MEF17.
