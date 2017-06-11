& cplSiteName &

Amdocs Unveils ONAP-Based Intercarrier Service Orchestration Solution

11/13/2017
ST. LOUIS -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it is introducing a new intercarrier service orchestration solution that allows Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to automate traffic scaling across multiple carrier networks. This offering resolves CSPs’ challenges associated with how to commit and meet enterprise Service Level Agreements (SLAs) for high performance connectivity, with the future proof advantages of an open source architecture based on Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) that provides elasticity and automated scaling.

A key business issue facing CSPs servicing multinational enterprise customers is that they need to rely on other partners across the globe to provide a complete service while committing to SLAs for end to end network connectivity. Now they can leverage the new Amdocs solution to deliver elastic connectivity that can be spun up on demand and can be flexed to match the demands of cloud-based solutions, by orchestrating the dynamic international connectivity needs of their enterprise customers.

The new solution is based on ONAP open source code and uses MEF’s Lifecycle Services Orchestration (LSO) application programming interfaces (APIs) for connectivity services across multiple global networks. This new solution will be showcased at MEF 17, where Amdocs, alongside three major international multi-play carriers and partners including Fujitsu, are demonstrating flexible, software centric intra and intercarrier orchestration across multiple service provider networks that can scale connectivity and cloud services on demand while providing automated intercarrier connectivity.

"Intercarrier service orchestration solutions are a compelling example of how versatile ONAP’s architecture has already become,” said Arpit Joshipura, general manager of networking and orchestration, The Linux Foundation. “When integrated with MEF’s standards, these type of solutions can be used to solve network traffic management issues across networks. Support for intra and intercarrier operations resolves a major business problem for CSPs today specifically for enterprise customers.”

“This launch and new initiative from Amdocs demonstrates how technology companies are meeting communication providers’ needs by using MEF’s emerging LSO Sonata APIs for serviceability and ordering and integrating them with ONAP’s open source network architecture to provide a seamless service experience both within and between service providers,” said Pascal Menezes, CTO, MEF.

“Amdocs’ new solution leverages several technological developments pioneered in our Amdocs NFV powered by ONAP portfolio, which is the industry’s first comprehensive software and services offering built on ONAP open source technology,” says Anthony Goonetilleke, group president, Amdocs. “Today we have a unique virtual intercarrier orchestration solution created using ONAP’s open-source framework. It offers service providers the ability to easily automate intra and intercarrier network scenarios end to end from initial ordering to in-life management of the service sub-components in a virtualized network. The use of MEF standards and APIs enhances the solution by simplifying intercarrier connectivity and by combining this with ONAP, Amdocs is leading the market with practical NFV solutions that accelerate service agility for our customers.”

Amdocs Ltd. (NYSE: DOX)

