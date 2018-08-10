About Us RegisterLogin Follow
Open Source & Automation


Wednesday, August 30 - 1:00 p.m. EDT
As service providers seek out new opportunities to lower capex and opex, drive innovation and boost network capacity, they are exploring the ways white box initiatives, virtualization, open source and SDN can be combined with data analytics to further automation of the network. Enabling automation is a critical step in improving network efficiency and customer experience by eliminating human errors and manual process delays. In this endeavor, operators face a mix of opportunities – such as applying best practices from web-scale companies – and challenges including interoperability of technologies and multi-vendor systems. This course examines those challenges and opportunities, and covers the use of open source and automation in accelerating the deployment and management of network and business services.

Schedule At-A-Glance

Upskill U offers decision-makers the education they need to navigate the sweeping changes happening in the communications industry.

Here's a snapshot of our upcoming courses. Click on the topic to register.

Automation (Aug 30 - 30)

Archived Tracks

Virtualization (Apr 20 - 29)
IoT (May 4 - 13)
Cloud (May 18 - Jun13)
Live from BCE (May 24 - 25)
Cloud (May 18 - Jun13)
Analytics (Jun 15 - 24)
IoT - 2 (Jun 23 - 23)
Analytics (Jun 15 - 24)
Video (Jun 29 - Jul15)
Telco Data Center (Jul 20 - Aug3)
Open Source (Aug 10 - 18)
Agile/DevOps (Sep 14 - 23)
Gigabit (Sep 28 - Oct7)
Security (Oct 19 - 28)
Network Transformation (Nov 9 - 11)
SDN (Nov 16 - Dec2)
Analytics 2017 (Apr 7 - Jun21)
Security 2017 (Jul 26 - 26)
Message Boards
Posted by gaarmet

 Have a nice weekend everyone. 

 Join the Conversation
Posted by gaarmet

 Enjoying NFV & Security again, greetings to alll and everyone

 Join the Conversation
Posted by nsecrest97401

 Wireless threats

 Join the Conversation
Posted by nsecrest97401

 deployment

 Join the Conversation
Posted by nsecrest97401

 Dunkirk  

 Join the Conversation
Posted by hlee750

 gracias

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Phs113

 Thanks

 Join the Conversation
Posted by efox

 Yes, i agree with your comment about Digital Transformation companies, it seems like they want to be API "brokers" using whatever apps they need whenever they want.  With that being said you always have to wonder about...

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Kelsey Ziser

 Thanks @efox! Appreciate you answering a few more of our questions here and thanks so much for an excellent presentation today. Listeners - great questions and thank you for participating in the conversation. We'll see you...

 Join the Conversation
Posted by wakemon.

 Thanks!

 Join the Conversation
Posted by tonytalerico

 Kind of off topic (not NFV-related), but thought there might be some interest since it is Security related.  Humble Bundle currently has a Cybersecurity Book bundle. https://www.humblebundle.com/books/cybersecurity-wiley I...

 Join the Conversation
Posted by efox

 The NFV environment allows us to place a purpose specific firewall on any network segment very quickly and easily  

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Kelsey Ziser

 Thanks @Efox, one more question for you from a listener - seems like a lot of digital transformation companies are wanting less on site IT but more direct network infrastructure control thru NFV portals - is that co...

 Join the Conversation
Posted by markstrong007

 Thanks Ed. Slides are a nice resource.  

 Join the Conversation
Posted by efox

 I am familiar with that book but it sounds like it covers exactly what I was referring to. It may focus more on the Data Center environment but the same principles apply.  

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Kelsey Ziser

 @Ed thanks for an excellent presentation today! We have a few more listener questions, here's one for you:  In slide 15, it talks about micro-segmentation. That looks like that is a way to create a sort of firewall...

 Join the Conversation
Posted by gaarmet

 Thank all of you

 Join the Conversation
Posted by mng958

 thanks

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Jhirley

 Thanks,  good use of the hour.

 Join the Conversation
Posted by faryl

 Thank you, Ed & Kelsey!

 Join the Conversation
Posted by arunmadan

 thanks a lot

 Join the Conversation
Posted by pkaushik

 Thank you

 Join the Conversation
Posted by GeorgeC0

 That was a really good presentation and slideset, I learnt a lot. Thanks very much!  

 Join the Conversation
Posted by GM&Head-41194

 thank you

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Michael Boyle

 thank you

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Video2ip

 Thanks Ed great presentation.  

 Join the Conversation
Posted by JohnGordon

 Thank you, Ed Fox!

 Join the Conversation
Posted by LAronowitz

 Thank you!

 Join the Conversation
Posted by faryl

 @Joe I agree! (Finally broke down & allowed Alexa into my home, but haven't yet been able to bring myself to connect "her". I feel like I don't even want to put the batteries in my new "dash" buttons!)

 Join the Conversation
Posted by LAronowitz

 @Joe  Funny!

 Join the Conversation
Posted by pkaushik

 Yeah it is like Slave servers which are Client-based threats

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Joe Stanganelli

 Oh, I missed "Client-based threats"... I was thinking "Client" as in the opposite of "Server"! Whoops! (Talk about a PEBKAC/ID10T error!)

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Joe Stanganelli

 @wakemon: Yeah, it always takes a moment. ;)

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Joe Stanganelli

 @Faryl/Michael: It already has. Internet of Things = Hackable Things

 Join the Conversation
Posted by faryl

 @Michael Boyle - I agree. I think IOT will lead to lots of risks due to an inherent trust/naivete on behalf of the end users.

Join the Conversation
Posted by wakemon.

 @joe; I guess I am slow; I didn't get it until I google and see IDIOT; doh!

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Joe Stanganelli

 @faryl: Glad I could help. :) There are a few others that I don't remember right now.

 Join the Conversation
Posted by pkaushik

 Server based threats

 Join the Conversation
Posted by faryl

 @Joe i never heard the ID-10-T one. Now I can't wait to use it :-P

 Join the Conversation
Posted by Joe Stanganelli

 As for the rest of the choices, it really depends upon the organization, the architecture, the infrastructure, etc..

 Join the Conversation
