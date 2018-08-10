Open Source & Automation

Wednesday, August 30 - 1:00 p.m. EDT

As service providers seek out new opportunities to lower capex and opex, drive innovation and boost network capacity, they are exploring the ways white box initiatives, virtualization, open source and SDN can be combined with data analytics to further automation of the network. Enabling automation is a critical step in improving network efficiency and customer experience by eliminating human errors and manual process delays. In this endeavor, operators face a mix of opportunities – such as applying best practices from web-scale companies – and challenges including interoperability of technologies and multi-vendor systems. This course examines those challenges and opportunities, and covers the use of open source and automation in accelerating the deployment and management of network and business services.





