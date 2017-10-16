Nokia Intros Predictive Care for Fixed Networks

& cplSiteName &

10/18/2017
ESPOO, Finland -- Nokia today announced Predictive Care for its Fixed Networks portfolio, establishing a new network care model with automated predictive network support powered by Nokia AVA.

Cloud connectivity for a trillion things (IoT) is driving service providers to support enlarged and diverse ecosystems with high levels of service performance, with near 100% network availability essential in the very near future. Fixed access networks provide a critical entry point to connect end users, businesses and things to the service provider's broadband network, so traditional reactive support approaches will be insufficient. Nokia Predictive Care for fixed networks, enabled by powerful analytical tools and an expert care team, ensures high network availability and performance by addressing potential network problems before they impact service quality.

Predictive Care for fixed access networks
• Utilizes the powerful and proven intelligent analytics and automation capabilities of Nokia AVA
• Provides near-real time monitoring capabilities to identify network anomalies before they impact service
• Leverages knowledge and network symptoms data from customer projects worldwide, known as the knowledge library to which AVA provides access
• Provides augmented intelligence to a dedicated customer Nokia expert care team to make more accurate recommendations much faster
• Provides relevant data to the Nokia expert care team for customer-specific and tailored network analysis and recommendations, increasing network performance and availability

Statistics available to the Nokia expert care team can also be provided to the service provider's Operations and Maintenance (O&M) personnel as a standalone self-care service. This helps them to prevent service degradation and troubleshoot more efficiently. The standalone service provides customer access to the analysis results and network element data so they can stay on top of current network health.

Nokia is deploying Predictive Care with five customers today, amongst which ETB in Columbia.

Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK)

