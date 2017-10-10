|
Verizon on Automating Network Services
10/10/2017
Verizon's Fred Oliveira addresses challenges to NFV orchestration, including the amount of time spent managing individual network elements. Oliveira says the industry needs to move away from spending significant time developing individual, low-level VNFs and focus on driving more automation of network services.
