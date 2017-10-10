& cplSiteName &

Verizon Lays Out Virtualization Demands

Iain Morris
10/13/2017
50%
50%

The head of Verizon's product development business in Europe has publicly leaned on vendors to make some radical improvements to their virtualization offerings.

Addressing an audience of industry executives at this week's SDN NFV World Congress in The Hague, Peter Konings said there needs to be more vendor progress on standardization and that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) cannot deliver "exactly what customers need" unless suppliers embrace the whole concept of microservices.

With a microservice, a network function would be decomposed into smaller components that operators could use in a more flexible way to create customized and scalable applications.

"Microservices are absolutely important," said Konings. "Today when we are delivering a Riverbed or Palo Alto service, we are providing a full-blown software package to customers. It is like selling a car with all of its options in only one version. We need more flexibility. We need to move to microservices so we can deliver exactly what customers need."

While some of the world's biggest operators have urged vendors to adapt to a microservices model, that move could deal a blow to existing investments and business models for some of the world's biggest vendors, according to analysts.

Industry groups are now looking at helping vendors to develop alternative business models as their old ones come under threat from new technologies.

Announced at this week's show, a new "zero-touch" group, led by Germany's Deutsche Telekom, would aim to spur collaboration between operators, vendors and end users and come up with new use cases for automation technology. (See Martiny Cocktail? DT Exec Eyes ONAP & Zero-Touch Merger.)

Although it has yet to receive the official go-ahead from ETSI, its mission could extend to assisting vendors with the evolution of their business models, says Klaus Martiny, a senior program manager with Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT) who is mainly responsible for the initiative. (See Automation Gets Its Own ETSI Group.)

But Konings also expressed some frustration with standardization efforts so far, suggesting that the process of onboarding virtual network functions (VNFs) was still not straightforward enough.

"We have taken tremendous steps forward with Ericsson in onboarding VNFs but we believe it can become even easier," he told conference attendees. "We need you all as VNF providers to work with us and with standardization bodies to create a standard VNF package so that it becomes easier to onboard VNF solutions."

For more NFV-related coverage and insights, check out our dedicated NFV content channel here on Light Reading.

On the orchestration front, vendors need to get a lot better at service chaining, whereby network services are linked to support particular applications, said Konings. "The fact that we need to go through detailed lab tests time and time again is not sustainable in this ecosystem environment," he explained.

Vendors also need to bear in mind that Verizon is operating in a hybrid environment at scale, Konings told his audience. "Virtualization needs to account for cloud-native needs," he said. "When you develop software solutions, you need to take into account that we will deploy them at scale in a hybrid environment -- that we will deploy them on premises, on white boxes, in the cloud."

Despite his various gripes, Konings cited evidence of good progress within Verizon on the rollout of software-based and virtualization technologies.

Along with US rival AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), the operator has emerged as one of the pioneers in the SDN and NFV market and has recently been collaborating with a host of vendors on SD-WAN and white box technologies, including ADVA, Advantech, Cisco, Dell and Viptela.

"We've given customers a true choice of open hardware, open software and open network solutions," said Konings. "A key premise is that this needs to be network independent."

— Iain Morris, News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photo Review: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
The Revolution Will Be Automated
Steve Saunders, CEO and founder, Light Reading, 10/10/2017
DT: Brutal Automation Is Only Way to Succeed
Iain Morris, News Editor, 10/10/2017
Complexity Could Derail Automation, Say Telcos
Iain Morris, News Editor, 10/10/2017
Google's Pixel 2: No Gigabit LTE for You, Either!
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 10/11/2017
FCC Restarts Approval Clock for CenturyLink & Level 3
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/11/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Hunt & Peck Click Here
Giving new meaning to hunt-and-peck typing!
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed