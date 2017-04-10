|
OneAccess & Virtualization-Enabled Managed Enterprise Services
10/4/2017
Pravin Mirchandani, OneAccess CMO, describes the impact of NFV on the enterprise router market and how OneAccess as a service provider specialist is best positioned to help them with the challenging issue of service migration with a flexible, open portfolio from the NETCONF-enabled router to the white box CPE and VNFs.
