TIM to Evaluate Adtran's SD-Access

11/30/2017
BERLIN & ROME -- Adtran, a provider of next-generation open networking solutions, and TIM, Italy’s leading telco and ICT group, announce the signature today of a Memorandum of Understanding relating to Adtran’s SDN/NFV technologies and platforms for network automation in the access network segment. As per the agreement, TIM will evaluate Adtran’s SD-Access solution within its analysis of the advantages and the flexibility offered by SDN architectures applied to its ultra-broadband fiber access network.

Adtran Mosaic is the industry’s most open and complete SD-Access solution. It enables service providers to accelerate their path to SD-Access architecture, allowing them to better compete with emerging OTT providers operating at web-scale. Adtran will demonstrate the potential of an open, SDN-controlled network providing a reliable, scalable network that allows quick and efficient deployment of current and next-generation services.

“Operators in highly competitive environments are challenged to extend Gigabit services due to the time and cost that can be associated with traditional optical access technologies,” says Ronan Kelly, CTO EMEA and APAC, Adtran. “With SDN and NFV innovation, operators like TIM can significantly accelerate Gigabit Society goals by launching flexible Gigabit services that dramatically reduce subscriber disruption and time-to-market.”

“TIM is actively working on the evolution of the access network towards an open, easily upgradeable and programmable asset with greater operational efficiency, lower TCO and improved service automation,” comments Andrea Calvi, head of network innovation in TIM. “These are the features we plan to assess on Adtran’s solution as part of the ongoing collaboration on our way to achieving the European Commission’s Gigabit Society goals.”

The Adtran Mosaic Cloud Platform enables service providers to easily install, commission and select the desired services and confirm the provisioned ones. The lab activities will show the benefits of an open platform access model that enables operators to respond more rapidly to ever-scaling customer demands with compelling applications and rapid deployment of services by enabling a more flexible, agile services delivery framework. This integrated platform can quickly adapt to changing infrastructure needs across all possible access mediums, offering the possibility for new business models via network automation and reduced IT complexity. Service providers will benefit from new customer service flexibility assisting them to face the growth in bandwidth need and customer-driven services.

Telecom Italia (TIM)

Adtran Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTN)

