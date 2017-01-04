Ericsson Joins the New IP Agency (NIA)

Ericsson has become the latest major industry name to join the ranks of the New IP Agency (NIA), the international non-profit organization dedicated to easing the introduction of virtualization capabilities into communications networks.
Founded only last year, the NIA works with its network operator and technology developer members on the key interoperability concerns that exist in a virtualization sector that is held up by a proliferation of standards and specifications groups. Through independent testing undertaken by European Advanced Networking Test Center AG (EANTC) and industry marketing via NIA partner Light Reading, the Agency's members can identify and share critical information and insights that improve product integration and performance, reduce the time to market and enable earlier return on investment and profitability.
The news that Ericsson has joined the NIA is important not only for the Swedish giant and the NIA but for the whole industry as it helps to focus and condense key efforts that will help deliver NFV functionality into commercial networks sooner -- and that's something every player in this industry needs to happen.
The future of digital operations has three key aspects: 1. Highly automated operations for both service and network; 2. Highly converged BSS/OSS for business and resources; 3. Highly merged management and control for real-time cloud native operations.
