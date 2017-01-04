& cplSiteName &

Ericsson Joins the New IP Agency (NIA)

Ray Le Maistre
2/23/2017
Ericsson has become the latest major industry name to join the ranks of the New IP Agency (NIA), the international non-profit organization dedicated to easing the introduction of virtualization capabilities into communications networks.

The New IP Agency , probably best known to date for its independent interoperability tests, now boasts the leading names in next-generation networking technology development amongst its members, as Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) joins the likes of Cisco, Dell, Huawei, Juniper, Nokia, ZTE, as well as major network operators such as Deutsche Telekom, Cox Communications, Colt, Time Warner Cable and XO Communications in the NIA fold. (See 2016 NIA-EANTC NFV Interoperability Test Report and NIA Report: The State of NFV Interop .)

Founded only last year, the NIA works with its network operator and technology developer members on the key interoperability concerns that exist in a virtualization sector that is held up by a proliferation of standards and specifications groups. Through independent testing undertaken by European Advanced Networking Test Center AG (EANTC) and industry marketing via NIA partner Light Reading, the Agency's members can identify and share critical information and insights that improve product integration and performance, reduce the time to market and enable earlier return on investment and profitability.

The news that Ericsson has joined the NIA is important not only for the Swedish giant and the NIA but for the whole industry as it helps to focus and condense key efforts that will help deliver NFV functionality into commercial networks sooner -- and that's something every player in this industry needs to happen.

The full list of NIA members can be seen here.

Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.