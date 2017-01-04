Ericsson Joins the New IP Agency (NIA)

Ericsson has become the latest major industry name to join the ranks of the New IP Agency (NIA), the international non-profit organization dedicated to easing the introduction of virtualization capabilities into communications networks.

The New IP Agency , probably best known to date for its independent interoperability tests, now boasts the leading names in next-generation networking technology development amongst its members, as Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) joins the likes of Cisco, Dell, Huawei, Juniper, Nokia, ZTE, as well as major network operators such as Deutsche Telekom, Cox Communications, Colt, Time Warner Cable and XO Communications in the NIA fold. (See 2016 NIA-EANTC NFV Interoperability Test Report and NIA Report: The State of NFV Interop .)

Founded only last year, the NIA works with its network operator and technology developer members on the key interoperability concerns that exist in a virtualization sector that is held up by a proliferation of standards and specifications groups. Through independent testing undertaken by European Advanced Networking Test Center AG (EANTC) and industry marketing via NIA partner Light Reading, the Agency's members can identify and share critical information and insights that improve product integration and performance, reduce the time to market and enable earlier return on investment and profitability.

The news that Ericsson has joined the NIA is important not only for the Swedish giant and the NIA but for the whole industry as it helps to focus and condense key efforts that will help deliver NFV functionality into commercial networks sooner -- and that's something every player in this industry needs to happen.

The full list of NIA members can be seen here.

— Ray Le Maistre, , Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading