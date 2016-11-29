& cplSiteName &

Virtual Uncertainty Over Business Processes

Carol Wilson
1/17/2017
50%
50%

Telecom hardware and software vendors are well aware of what their network operator customers want as virtualization takes hold. But many of them are telling me the industry in general needs to sort out some critical issues around core business processes before everyone can move forward.

Issues around how open source software is consumed, the need for better software licensing processes and balancing the resistance to vendor lock-in with the need for vendor support are all common knowledge at this point. Many of the vendors with whom I speak point to a broad uncertainty as to the best way to address these challenges and concern that it can't be on a one-off basis.

For example, as Kevin Woods, director of product management at Brocade, told me way back in September, the industry needs to be looking at new business processes around open source distribution and issues such as intellectual property rights.

"There's the simple notion that the vendor will stand behind the distribution and be open source, but there is a whole second tier around business models and where the value is, and what role the intellectual property plays and who owns derivative works," Woods said. "I think the industry has to sort that out yet. We are making progress as individuals but I would like to see the industry talk about this more."

An adjacent issue is keeping both vendors and operators disciplined around how open source is used. "There is a great temptation to corrupt the code," Woods commented. "You just tweak something because your customer is asking for it, and customer satisfaction is important."

The problem comes when that "tweaking" isn't fed upstream into the open source group to become part of the ongoing effort. As Santiago Rodriguez, vice president of engineering and head of the Product Development Unit SDN & Policy Control at Ericsson explained, also last September, the resulting "forking" of the open source causes great pain when it comes time for the next open source version to be released because compatibility is lost. It's why Ericsson moved from having its own version of OpenDaylight to an "upstream first" mentality fairly quickly, he said.

Want to know more about the companies, people and organizations driving developments in the virtualization sector? Check out Virtuapedia, the most comprehensive online resource covering the virtualization industry.

But having discipline around those kinds of "tweaks" is a responsibility vendors and operators share, Woods notes. If operators shop around for the vendor willing to tweak the open source code to their advantage or even just buy one vendor's version of open source, they undermine the process entirely.

Another major issue for operators was the notion of software licensing and how to control what is becoming an unwieldy process of managing licenses, particularly as applications scale. Operators are looking for a more efficient and yes, likely cheaper, way to handle this. At minimum, they want to insure they aren't just swapping out hardware costs for software costs.

The problem, according to two industry veterans, is that it's not clear what will substitute for today's processes.

Gabriele Di Piazza, vice president of solutions of the Telco NFV Group at VMware Inc., has heard from his network operator customers on this issue, and says his company is trying to respond to customer demand for relief from licensing each instance of software as it is spun up.

"We have seen requests for alternative software licensing processes, but in many cases, the operators are not ready to purchase software licenses in other ways -- based on capacity or a subscription model," he says. "We are very open to other procurement models."

ADVA Optical Networking's Ensemble unit has run into the same challenge, says its CTO, Prayson Pate, and Michael Heffner, its vice president of product line management.

"Suppliers are going to have to change based on what operators are looking for and the thing we see them looking for is flexibility," Pate says. That includes flexibility in the way the software is delivered and how it is priced.

"We were at a meeting with a current customer and they didn't know how they wanted to take delivery of our hardware and software," he says. The variables included how to handle integration of that ADVA's software with white box servers and other third-party virtual network functions, Pate notes, and how VNFs would be delivered. "The final piece is that they wanted to eliminate some of the complexity in licensing, and create a licensing process based on when VNFs are populated."

Sorting out how to do that is also challenging, says Heffner, as there are multiple options, including perpetual licenses, which can be treated as capex, and usage-based variable licensing that can be treated as opex. There are different subscription models, depending on the software involved, and there is also the price of ongoing support and maintenance, which comes on top of even a perpetual model, but can be billed separately or bundled into a monthly price.

Vendors want to meet customer needs in the simplest way possible, say both Pate and Heffner, because it makes no sense to create barriers to buying their products. At this stage of the game, however, it isn't always clear to the operator which approach is going to be better in the long run.

Heffner says uncertainty around the best approach to licensing, pricing and other business process issues is slowing down virtualization deployments.

"Most of our conversations with customers are not around how does our stuff work, it's around how to operationalize this at scale across 100,000 nodes," he says. "Licensing falls into that same domain – it's the next bit of muck everybody is stuck in."

Ciena's Kevin Sheehan, vice president of global solutions for its Blue Planet platform, thinks most of the confusion around software pricing and licensing can be solved with a menu of options from vendors, including both perpetual and subscription choices, but admits there is still some uncertainty on the operator side as to which is better.

"They have a bias as to what they think is best," he tells Light Reading in an interview. Most often that bias is against subscription models, since they impact opex. "I have seen a number of service providers change their minds once they fully understood the model and they got closer to their actual business case and to what they were turning up. They start out steadfast in the perpetual approach, then switch 180% into a usage-based model."

So one of the issues for 2017 for operators may well be conquering these business case questions to speed up their virtualization transformations.

— Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading

CALLING ALL CLOUD, NFV AND SDN COMPANIES:
Make sure your company and services are listed free of charge at Virtuapedia, the comprehensive set of searchable databases covering the companies, products, industry organizations and people that are directly involved in defining and shaping the virtualization industry.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from Rewired
The telecom industry is in a period of rapid change, but then that's been true now for decades. The pace may change but the problems and even some of the solutions seem to repeat themselves.
AT&T pulls back from offering Gigapower customers a chance to protect their privacy for a price, even as FCC considers making it mandatory.
Don't worry, they say, the code will work it out. There's apparently nothing open source can't tackle.
Level 3 finds enterprise security managers who believe firewalls can save them are getting some nasty surprises.
From The Founder
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
ADVA Talks Innovation & the Future of Networking
1|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Le Maistre and Christoph Glingener, CTO of ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the current state of the industry, cooperation and collaboration, open innovation and the future of networking.
LRTV Custom TV
Cisco's Infinite Video Platform
1|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

Cisco's Infinite Video Platform allows service providers to deliver broadcast-quality video over IP networks. Infinite video supports many devices, from 4K TVs to tablets to game consoles. Join Cisco's Rajeev Raman for a brief tour and live demo.
LRTV Interviews
Masergy: Ability to Adapt Key for NFV
1|16|17   |   6:40   |   (0) comments

Speaking at Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Masergy's VP, Global Technology, Ray Watson, said agility is key to providing the mix and match NFV-based services that are driving business for the managed service provider today.
LRTV Interviews
Equinix: The Data Explosion
1|13|17   |   4:16   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Eric Schwartz, president of EMEA, Equinix, talked about how Equinix is helping its customers manage the influx of data today, and how it's preparing for a future filled with millions of connected IoT devices.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: The Changing Data Center Landscape
1|12|17   |   6:05   |   (1) comment

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision event in Rome, Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst Roz Roseboro talks about how virtualization is impacting data center evolution and how that evolution is affecting the relationship between service providers, data center operators and public cloud providers.
LRTV Interviews
Boingo: Prepping for Millions of Devices
1|12|17   |   5:07   |   (1) comment

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Boingo's CTO Derek Peterson discusses how wireless operators will address the needs of low-bandwidth and high-bandwidth apps at the same time, the need for more MHz, the impact of IoT and more.
LRTV Interviews
Comcast Shows Off Gig Gateway at CES
1|11|17   |     |   (1) comment

With its largest presence at CES in years, Comcast took the wraps off its long-awaited gigabit gateway and a new platform for managing the home WiFi network. Light Reading Senior Editor Mari Silbey sat down with EVP Chris Satchell to discuss the latest Comcast advance, and met with VP of Product Strategy and Development Andrea Peiro to walk through a demo of the ...
LRTV Interviews
Colt: End-to-End Key for 2017
1|10|17   |   6:21   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Nico Fischbach of Colt said having a multi-carrier, end-to-end service proposition is going to be key for 2017 -- and SD-WAN is instrumental in making it happen.
From the Founder
Cisco's Clemson on Mobile Cloud Video
1|9|17   |     |   (1) comment

Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators. "If you think about where we're going… whether it's a mobile application, or a video ...
LRTV Custom TV
VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Preparing for 5G & IOT
1|9|17   |     |   (0) comments

Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions role and foundation for the Imminent Arrival of 5G & IOT.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: Big Video Set to Disrupt
1|6|17   |   4:39   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's Adi Kishore talks about the challenges of managing and monetizing bandwidth-intensive video, and how service providers will need to transform their networks to cope with the big video explosion.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: IoT Set to Disrupt
1|5|17   |   7:07   |   (0) comments

Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst of IoT, Steve Bell, tells Light Reading how the Internet of Things (IoT) will transform service provider markets, business models and mindsets, and how virtualizing the network core and Fog networking is key to meeting the agility and flexibility demands of IoT in the future.
Upcoming Live Events
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Ericsson: 5G Heralds 'New' New Economy
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 1/12/2017
Next Plugfest Gets G.fast Closer to Market
Brian Santo, Senior editor, Test & Measurement / Components, Light Reading, 1/13/2017
IBM, FDA Look to Blockchain to Secure Health Records
Scott Ferguson, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 1/12/2017
Growing Pains Will Force Telcos to Shape Up
Iain Morris, News Editor, 1/17/2017
Qualcomm Study Predicts 5G Will Create 22M Jobs by 2035
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 1/17/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.