Virtuapedia Community Hits 10,000

Here's a neat landmark with which to end 2016: Only a year after its launch, Virtuapedia , the unique online database for the virtualization community, has attracted more than 10,000 registrations from industry executives and thousands of company, industry organization and product listings.

So far, 10,201 individuals have registered, while 1,504 companies and industry organizations have submitted information about the roles they play in the virtualization market. Between them, the registered companies have listed 1,420 products, providing an invaluable resource for network operators seeking information about virtual network functions (VNFs), MANO applications, SDN controllers and much more. For example, there are more than 150 individual VNFs listed currently. (See How to Use the Virtuapedia.)

And it's possible to cut the information to suit your needs: Want to know about virtualized IoT security? More than a dozen vendors have such products listed on Virtuapedia. (See IoT Security: The Virtualization Angle.)

And that's just a slither of the information that can be mined on the community, which also includes an extensive glossary, a database of ecosystems, and the unique "Future of Virtualization" indexes that provide communication service providers (CSPs) with a set of clear benchmarks that can be used to measure their progress with that reported by a select group of the world's leading network operators.

Those indexes relate to: Planning; Deployment; and Spending. The results of the latest "Future of Virtualization" survey carried out by Heavy Reading were presented at the recent executive Summit event in Rome. (See Virtualization Confidence Takes Hit in Latest HR Survey.)

And, of course, we're only really still at the start of the virtualization journey. There's a lot more information to be added to the mix: If you and/or your company is part of the NFV and SDN transformation, make sure you're getting noticed -- adding your information to Virtuapedia is free.

Next up? Hitting 11,000 registrations and beyond...

— Ray Le Maistre, , Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

CALLING ALL CLOUD, NFV AND SDN COMPANIES: Make sure your company and services are listed free of charge at Virtuapedia, the comprehensive set of searchable databases covering the companies, products, industry organizations and people that are directly involved in defining and shaping the virtualization industry.