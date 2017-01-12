Verizon Delivers Bundled Billing

Verizon Enterprise Solutions launched Virtual Network Services - One yesterday, which delivers a simplified, "Fios-like" billing process for its Virtual Network Services enterprise customers.

As the latest update to its SDN platform, Verizon's Virtual Network Services – One provides enterprise customers with a new option for more centralized contracting and billing for hardware, software and management services to deliver a "Fios-like" experience to SDN and NFV, says Chad Thompson, senior manager of virtual network services product development for Verizon. The goal of Virtual Network Services - One is to deliver a billing experience for customers similar to their experience with Fios Internet or their cell phone bill where the bill for hardware and software is automatically bundled, he explains. (See Verizon Enterprise Solutions Introduces 'Virtual Network Services – One'.)

"Verizon One really simplifies that whole experience so when they deliver the Universal CPE to the customer premise, that will include all applications the customer needs to achieve their own business outcomes all on a single row of an invoice that includes all those components," says Thompson. "So you will no longer have to work backwards to get to your hardware requirements based on your application needs."

When an enterprise customer orders an SD-WAN service from Verizon Enterprise Solutions , the hardware and backend requirements are automatically selected and provisioned with management services for simpler setup on-premise, for example. On the invoice, the purchase shows as one line item and one contract whereas historically customers would have multiple line items for hardware and software services, says Thompson.

“Virtual Network Services - One is an attractive incentive for enterprises looking to migrate to a virtual environment,” said Ghassan Abdo, research vice president for IDC, in the release. “It simplifies the pricing and billing model, and makes their network systems easier to manage and potentially improved total cost of ownership.”

In August, Verizon integrated Check Point's security solution and Versa Networks' Cloud IP Platform into its Virtual Network Services offering. Verizon delivers the full Versa Networks Cloud IP Platform to customers as part of its Software Defined Secure Branch (SD-Branch) managed service which includes SD-WAN, software-defined routing, Software-Defined (SD) Security, Versa FlexVNF Software and more. (See Verizon Tightens VNS Security With Check Point and Verizon Expands SDN Strategy for Enterprises.)

While yesterday's update to Virtual Network Services doesn't include new software applications, Thompson says customers can expect to see new services in 2018. One of the biggest benefits to customers utilizing Virtual Network Services is the ability to quickly remove or add applications as changes in the market dictates, and avoid vendor lock-in by deploying VNFs on a uCPE platform, adds Thompson.

"One of constant themes we've seen in industry right now is that it's continuing to disrupt itself and people are looking to invest in flexibility and protection against any changes that may arise to help give their end customers a little more differentiation from their competitors."

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading