Light Reading's BCE Takes the Telecom Revolution Back to Austin

NEW YORK, NY -- Light Reading's (www.lightreading.com) Big Communications Event (www.bigcommunicationsevent.com) is heading back to Austin, Texas, on May 15-17. Light Reading's Big Communications Event (BCE) is the ONE event that unites next-gen communications providers for real-world discussions of the issues critical to their future, including virtualization, cloud, next-gen wireless and back office transformation.

The Big Communications Event brings together the industry's top network operators with its most dynamic technologists to discuss and debate the issues both driving and challenging the ultimate move to an NFV-enabled cloud running profitable applications and services over an underlying New IP network. BCE also once again features a demo floor including live demos from the world's leading vendors as well as a Live Interoperability Demo from the New IP Agency.

The Big Communications Event showcases hundreds of speakers who are the leading minds in the next-gen communications ecosystem. A stellar keynote line-up on May 16 and May 17 includes the following renowned industry thought leaders:

KEYNOTES:

  • John Donovan, Chief Strategy Officer & Group President, AT&T Technology & Operations
  • Aamir Hussain, CTO & Executive Vice President, CenturyLink
  • Ed Chan, Senior Vice President, Network Infrastructure Planning, Verizon

    KEYNOTE PANELISTS:

  • Andrew Dugan, CTO, Level 3 Communications
  • Don MacNeil, CTO, EdgeConnex
  • Chris Rice, Senior Vice President, AT&T Labs, Domain 2.0 Architecture & Design
  • Ron Marquardt, Vice President, Technology, Sprint

    "At BCE, we are bringing together the industry's top experts focused on the transformation from legacy networks to virtualized networks that can scale to meet future bandwidth demand," says Carol Wilson, BCE conference chair and Light Reading's editor-at-large. "CSPs are quickly moving into the implementation stage of the software-defined ecosystem and face both unprecedented challenges and huge business opportunities. BCE is the one industry-wide event where industry professionals can look beyond the technical challenges to solving for the business case in virtualized environments."

    This year's Big Communications Event will also be collocated with 5G North America, which brings together leading carriers, content providers, solution providers and the enterprise IoT market to determine and define requirements, visions and expectations for 5G networks.

    For the second year in a row, the Big Communications Event will also feature a Women in Comms luncheon and workshop on May 15. These sessions will explore the challenges and opportunities for women in the next-gen comms industry. This workshop is open to all men and women in the communications field and related industries, as well as college students, recent graduates and those interested in science, technology, engineering, math (STEM); telecom, information and communications technologies (ICT); computer science; and next-gen communications.

    The Big Communications Event is sponsored by super platinum sponsor Intel; platinum sponsors ADVA Optical Networking, Huawei and NETSCOUT; gold sponsors Canoga Perkins, Corero, ECI, MoSys, MRV Communications, Procera Networks and Verimatrix; silver sponsors ADTRAN and Allot Communications; and demo sponsors Atrinet, Lanner, Omnitron Systems Technology and Parallel Wireless.

    Speaking, sponsorship, workshop and partner opportunities are available. For more information, contact events@lightreading.com.

    To view the full BCE 2017 agenda, click here. To register to attend, click here.

    Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
    Charting the CSP's Future
    Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
    Apple, Qualcomm Lock Horns Over Licensing
    1|24|17   |   01:07   |   (0) comments

    Industry giants clash over licensing fees.
    Heavy Reading: The Web-Scale View
    1|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

    At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's former chief analyst Patrick Donegan shared insight from the recent web-scale operators report, which featured research on how web-scale operators view the market, the best web-scale companies to ...
    Cisco's Cloud Scale Networking: Automation, Virtualization & Simplification
    1|18|17   |     |   (1) comment

    Cisco's Sanjeev Mervana outlines the latest innovations in networking technology at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.
    ADVA Talks Innovation & the Future of Networking
    1|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Ray Le Maistre and Christoph Glingener, CTO of ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the current state of the industry, cooperation and collaboration, open innovation and the future of networking.
    Cisco's Infinite Video Platform
    1|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Cisco's Infinite Video Platform allows service providers to deliver broadcast-quality video over IP networks. Infinite video supports many devices, from 4K TVs to tablets to game consoles. Join Cisco's Rajeev Raman for a brief tour and live demo.
    Masergy: Ability to Adapt Key for NFV
    1|16|17   |   6:40   |   (0) comments

    Speaking at Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Masergy's VP, Global Technology, Ray Watson, said agility is key to providing the mix and match NFV-based services that are driving business for the managed service provider today.
    Equinix: The Data Explosion
    1|13|17   |   4:16   |   (0) comments

    At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Eric Schwartz, president of EMEA, Equinix, talked about how Equinix is helping its customers manage the influx of data today, and how it's preparing for a future filled with millions of connected IoT devices.
    Heavy Reading: The Changing Data Center Landscape
    1|12|17   |   6:05   |   (1) comment

    At Light Reading's 2020 Vision event in Rome, Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst Roz Roseboro talks about how virtualization is impacting data center evolution and how that evolution is affecting the relationship between service providers, data center operators and public cloud providers.
    Boingo: Prepping for Millions of Devices
    1|12|17   |   5:07   |   (1) comment

    At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Boingo's CTO Derek Peterson discusses how wireless operators will address the needs of low-bandwidth and high-bandwidth apps at the same time, the need for more MHz, the impact of IoT and more.
    Comcast Shows Off Gig Gateway at CES
    1|11|17   |     |   (1) comment

    With its largest presence at CES in years, Comcast took the wraps off its long-awaited gigabit gateway and a new platform for managing the home WiFi network. Light Reading Senior Editor Mari Silbey sat down with EVP Chris Satchell to discuss the latest Comcast advance, and met with VP of Product Strategy and Development Andrea Peiro to walk through a demo of the ...
    Colt: End-to-End Key for 2017
    1|10|17   |   6:21   |   (0) comments

    At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Nico Fischbach of Colt said having a multi-carrier, end-to-end service proposition is going to be key for 2017 -- and SD-WAN is instrumental in making it happen.
    Cisco's Clemson on Mobile Cloud Video
    1|9|17   |     |   (1) comment

    Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators. "If you think about where we're going… whether it's a mobile application, or a video ...
    A Women in Comms Glossary
    Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 1/18/2017
    Is Cable One Beefing Up for Slaughter?
    Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 1/20/2017
    Google Security Lessons for IT
    Curtis Franklin, Security Editor, 1/18/2017
    TV's Paradox: No HDR Without 4K
    Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 1/17/2017
    Nokia CTO: 2017 Is the Year 5G Gets in the Field
    Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 1/19/2017
    Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
    Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
    Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payoffs, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We'll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.