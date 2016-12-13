Light Reading's BCE Takes the Telecom Revolution Back to Austin

NEW YORK, NY -- Light Reading's (www.lightreading.com) Big Communications Event (www.bigcommunicationsevent.com) is heading back to Austin, Texas, on May 15-17. Light Reading's Big Communications Event (BCE) is the ONE event that unites next-gen communications providers for real-world discussions of the issues critical to their future, including virtualization, cloud, next-gen wireless and back office transformation.

The Big Communications Event brings together the industry's top network operators with its most dynamic technologists to discuss and debate the issues both driving and challenging the ultimate move to an NFV-enabled cloud running profitable applications and services over an underlying New IP network. BCE also once again features a demo floor including live demos from the world's leading vendors as well as a Live Interoperability Demo from the New IP Agency.

The Big Communications Event showcases hundreds of speakers who are the leading minds in the next-gen communications ecosystem. A stellar keynote line-up on May 16 and May 17 includes the following renowned industry thought leaders:

KEYNOTES:

John Donovan, Chief Strategy Officer & Group President, AT&T Technology & Operations

Aamir Hussain, CTO & Executive Vice President, CenturyLink

Ed Chan, Senior Vice President, Network Infrastructure Planning, Verizon KEYNOTE PANELISTS:

Andrew Dugan, CTO, Level 3 Communications

Don MacNeil, CTO, EdgeConnex

Chris Rice, Senior Vice President, AT&T Labs, Domain 2.0 Architecture & Design