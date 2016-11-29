LG U+ Deploys Juniper's Virtual Routing Solution

SEOUL -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, today announced that leading mobile and internet data services operator LG U+ has successfully rolled out Korea's first-ever carrier-grade virtual routing deployment as part of a broad infrastructure solution, supporting its evolution towards a cutting-edge 5G network.

With the exponential rise in today's data traffic levels, increasingly high demands are placed on service providers to implement networking solutions that provide significant improvements in flexibility, adaptability and reliability, all while maximizing cost-effectiveness. This is particularly crucial for leading operators like LG U+ that are rapidly transitioning their infrastructure for next-generation 5G networking.

Two specific technology requirements were defined by LG U+ for evaluation -- virtual routing and OpenStack-based NFV orchestration. From a business perspective, given that there were previously no public virtual routing reference deployments in Korea, LG U+ wanted a partner with a proven track record to provide guidance and support on the project. After an extensive qualification process, LG U+ selected Juniper's virtual route reflector capability within the vMX and EX4300/EX2200 Ethernet Switches as the best solution for the 5G project.

Having worked closely with LG U+ throughout the entire selection process, Juniper had intimate familiarity with the customer's requirements, including consistent service continuity and investment protection. Additionally, LG U+'s prior experience with the Juniper Networks MX960 3D Universal Edge Router in their existing network, and Juniper's leadership and expertise with NFV solutions were crucial factors in helping LG U+ select Juniper and to map a path for success.

News Highlights:

Major Korean service provider LG U+ (a member of the LG Group) has selected Juniper Networks technology for its next-generation 5G network upgrade, which includes the Juniper Networks virtual route reflector capability within the vMX, and the EX4300/EX2200 Ethernet Switches.

With a lack of prior public NFV-based routing references in Korea, Juniper Networks worked closely alongside LG U+ from the initial stages of the 5G project to assess potential issues, as well as ensure integration with the existing infrastructure and third-party devices.

Through close collaboration with a partner, Juniper's virtual routing solution offers two key features that addressed major resiliency objectives for LG U+, including:

Auto Recovery - the ability to automatically recognize network errors and then dynamically create a new Virtual Router immediately in order to ensure seamless service continuity.

Auto Healing - the ability to prevent system overload if operator-defined maximum CPU and memory utilization values are exceeded Juniper's solution also has the openness and flexibility to support third-party hosted operating systems, hypervisors and orchestration tools, while also providing modular customization.

Similarly, the EX4300/EX2200 Ethernet Switches provides maximum flexibility and performance, featuring Virtual Chassis technology that simplifies management while reducing operational costs.

Juniper Networks has also enabled IPv6 routing, anti-hacking and anti-DDoS attack services in LG U+'s NFV infrastructure, with additional features that could be added in the future.

Supporting Quotes:

"We are very excited about Korea's first commercial launch of a carrier-grade NFV-based router. I believe this will enable us to not only drastically improve our routing performance, but provide greater stability and a more diverse range of services for our customers. As a leader of the 5G era, LG U+ plans to expand the adoption of NFV equipment in close, continued cooperation alongside Juniper Networks."

- Jae-ho Choi, General Manager, Transport Platform Development Team, LG U+

"I am delighted that Juniper Networks has been able to drive a new chapter of networking innovation here in Korea. It has always been Juniper's focus to develop, deliver and implement cutting-edge innovation with the ability to drive maximum value for our clients, and we are proud to deliver Korea's first carrier-grade NFV-based solution alongside LG U+."

- Ki-byung Chai, country manager of Korea, Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR)