& cplSiteName &

Ciscosson Scores Telco Cloud Deal Down Under

Ray Le Maistre
1/16/2017
50%
50%

Partners Ericsson and Cisco have given the Swedish firm's new CEO, Börje Ekholm, a "welcome aboard" present with a five-year telco cloud transformation deal at Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA).

The deal is noteworthy for a number of reasons: It's a reminder that "Ciscosson" is pressing ahead with customer engagements that can justify the collaboration, which caused unrest and upheaval within the partners but which to date has not borne much public success; it's a next-generation distributed telco cloud deployment that will be another commercial test case for SDN and NFV in a wide area network; and it will be a commercial test case for OpenStack, the cloud platform that is yet to convince many that it can deliver the goods in wide-area communications networking environments. (See NIA Tests Reveal OpenStack Version Challenges and Virtualization Confidence Takes Hit in Latest HR Survey.)

So what's going on "down under"? Ciscosson will provide virtualization technology and systems integration services that, the vendors say, comprise the biggest deal (in value) yet announced as part of the ongoing partnership, which was first announced in November 2015. (See Cisco & Ericsson Forge Killer Partnership and Cisco + Ericsson: From Soup to Nuts.)

The technology element includes: The HDS (Hyperscale Datacenter System), Cloud Execution Environment, Cloud Manager and Cloud SDN controller from Ericsson; and from Cisco, the WAN Automation Engine, Network Services Orchestrator (NSO), VNFs including IOS XR 9000v and Cloud Services Router 1000v and security technologies (virtualized and physical) such as the Adaptive Security Appliance and Cisco Firepower security gateway. Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) will build the network for Vodafone Hutchison Australia . (See Vodafone Hutchison Australia to Transform Core, IP Networks With Ericsson & Cisco.)

The Australian operator's general manager of network engineering, planning and performance, Barry Kezik, tells Light Reading it needs this new architecture for a number of reasons.

He says the volume of data traffic on VHA's network is growing at breakneck speed (it doubled year-on-year in 2016) and that the pace of growth couldn't be efficiently managed with "the traditional way of building networks" with the introduction and addition of application-dedicated physical hardware.

Not only will the new distributed cloud infrastructure be able to better handle that general data traffic growth but it will also position VHA for the introduction of IoT traffic, capacity-hungry applications such as Ultra HD video and virtual reality and prepare the operator's IP network for the migration to 5G. Kezik believes the new cloud architecture, which has been in the planning process for about two years, will also enable the introduction of new applications and services (especially for the enterprise market) and reduce the time it takes to bring those services to market.

In addition, VHA, the number three mobile operator in Australia with about 5.4 million customers, believes it will be able to reduce its capital and operating costs (capex and opex) with the introduction of SDN and NFV capabilities and COTS-based (white box) hardware. "We're the first in the Vodafone group to migrate to an OpenStack environment," says Kezik.

All of which sounds very positive, so exactly what kind of efficiencies will VHA achieve? Kezik didn't want to talk about the financial details: The value of the deal is not being disclosed and, following a number of questions about how and when VHA would benefit from capital efficiencies, he declined to discuss the capex situation. Ericsson also declined to discuss any numbers.

Kezik did note, though, that despite Ericsson being the incumbent provider of VHA's core network and Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO) being a prominent supplier for its existing IP network, the Ciscosson partners still had to take part in a full RFI and RFP process before landing the deal. (See Vodafone Australia Taps Ericsson for IP Transition.)

The other companies in the bidding process were described by Kezik only as "the usual suspects" -- so that'll be Nokia and Huawei.

Want to know more about the companies, people and organizations driving developments in the virtualization sector? Check out Virtuapedia, the most comprehensive online resource covering the virtualization industry.

Having won the deal, though, Ciscosson can get on with building VHA's new telco cloud and, in collaboration with VHA, migrate applications over to the new platform during the coming five years. The rollout will include the addition of new data center locations: VHA currently has six centralized data centers covering Australia but the new architecture will be far more distributed to "bring content closer to the customer and to reduce latency, which will improve the customer experience." Ultimately, VHA expects to have anything up to 100 data center locations housing mobile edge computing (MEC) and other local storage and compute capabilities. (See The Future Is Foggy – HR Report and Will the Fog Roll In During 2017?)

And Kezik is confident that OpenStack is up to the task of delivering carrier-class performance. The VHA executive says that the combined efforts of both Ericsson and Cisco will be able to deliver a reliable OpenStack environment, while Craig Kesby, director of the Vodafone account at Ericsson Australia & New Zealand says that, as the systems integrator, Ericsson will be taking on responsibility for ensuring the OpenStack-based cloud platform can meet the operator's needs.

As a result, the VHA deployment will likely come under scrutiny from a number of angles: Within Vodafone, other operating units will want to monitor the progress of the new architecture, to see if there's anything to learn for their own transformations that will come as part of the operator's global Ocean virtualization project; other operators and vendors will want to see how this deployment plays out, desperately seeking commercial proof points for carrier SDN and NFV; and the teams at Cisco and Ericsson, including Ekholm, will be hoping they have a joint hit on their hands to show to other prospective joint customers, their boards and investors. (See Vodafone: Desperately Seeking Cloud-Centric Tech and Börje Ekholm Becomes Ericsson CEO.)

— Ray Le Maistre, Circle me on Google+ Follow me on TwitterVisit my LinkedIn profile, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Interviews
Masergy: Ability to Adapt Key for NFV
1|16|17   |   6:40   |   (0) comments

Speaking at Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Masergy's VP, Global Technology, Ray Watson, said agility is key to providing the mix and match NFV-based services that are driving business for the managed service provider today.
LRTV Interviews
Equinix: The Data Explosion
1|13|17   |   4:16   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Eric Schwartz, president of EMEA, Equinix, talked about how Equinix is helping its customers manage the influx of data today, and how it's preparing for a future filled with millions of connected IoT devices.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: The Changing Data Center Landscape
1|12|17   |   6:05   |   (1) comment

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision event in Rome, Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst Roz Roseboro talks about how virtualization is impacting data center evolution and how that evolution is affecting the relationship between service providers, data center operators and public cloud providers.
LRTV Interviews
Boingo: Prepping for Millions of Devices
1|12|17   |   5:07   |   (1) comment

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Boingo's CTO Derek Peterson discusses how wireless operators will address the needs of low-bandwidth and high-bandwidth apps at the same time, the need for more MHz, the impact of IoT and more.
LRTV Interviews
Comcast Shows Off Gig Gateway at CES
1|11|17   |     |   (1) comment

With its largest presence at CES in years, Comcast took the wraps off its long-awaited gigabit gateway and a new platform for managing the home WiFi network. Light Reading Senior Editor Mari Silbey sat down with EVP Chris Satchell to discuss the latest Comcast advance, and met with VP of Product Strategy and Development Andrea Peiro to walk through a demo of the ...
LRTV Interviews
Colt: End-to-End Key for 2017
1|10|17   |   6:21   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Nico Fischbach of Colt said having a multi-carrier, end-to-end service proposition is going to be key for 2017 -- and SD-WAN is instrumental in making it happen.
From the Founder
Cisco's Clemson on Mobile Cloud Video
1|9|17   |     |   (1) comment

Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators. "If you think about where we're going… whether it's a mobile application, or a video ...
LRTV Custom TV
VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Preparing for 5G & IOT
1|9|17   |     |   (0) comments

Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions role and foundation for the Imminent Arrival of 5G & IOT.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: Big Video Set to Disrupt
1|6|17   |   4:39   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's Adi Kishore talks about the challenges of managing and monetizing bandwidth-intensive video, and how service providers will need to transform their networks to cope with the big video explosion.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: IoT Set to Disrupt
1|5|17   |   7:07   |   (0) comments

Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst of IoT, Steve Bell, tells Light Reading how the Internet of Things (IoT) will transform service provider markets, business models and mindsets, and how virtualizing the network core and Fog networking is key to meeting the agility and flexibility demands of IoT in the future.
LRTV Custom TV
Ensemble SmartWAN Explained
1|5|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Le Maistre and Prayson Pate, CTO of the Ensemble division at ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the details around the recent Ensemble SmartWAN announcement from ADVA and its potential impact on the SD-WAN movement as it goes virtual.
LRTV Interviews
Telstra Shares Digital Dos & Don'ts
1|4|17   |   3:21   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Telstra's Managing Director of EMEA Tom Homer shares his insight into what makes a good partner in today's digital world.
Upcoming Live Events
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Ericsson: 5G Heralds 'New' New Economy
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 1/12/2017
5G: Another Next-Generation Disappointment?
Iain Morris, News Editor, 1/10/2017
CES 2017: WIC's Picks & What Made Us Sick
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 1/10/2017
IBM, FDA Look to Blockchain to Secure Health Records
Scott Ferguson, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 1/12/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.