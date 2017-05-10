|
BT: NFV Services Taking Hold
10/9/2017
BT's Jim Sabey says the global operator is delivering cloud-based virtualized services and developing its own app store, overcoming early customer concerns about the reliability of virtualization. As a result, technology BT has used internally for years is now directly serving customers.
