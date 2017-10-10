|
AT&T: Designing Hardware for the Cloud
10/11/2017
Hardware is simplified, and cloud-based software is distributed as micro-services across many servers, so failure of one isn't impactful, says Tom Anschutz, distinguished member of technical staff at AT&T. In support of this new approach, AT&T is submitting its hardware designs to the Open Compute Project including, most recently, its XGS-PON hardware.
