Amdocs Shows Off at MWC17

BARCELONA -- At Mobile World Congress (#MWC17), Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, will focus on how three strategic areas – real-time intelligence, open-source virtualization, and IT modernization – will drive communications service providers’ digital transformation journeys and enrich their customers’ experience.
Amdocs will unveil aia, a communications-industry-specific digital intelligence platform that combines Amdocs’ extensive domain expertise in telco-specific business processes with state-of-the-art AI and machine learning engines from global partners.
The company will also demonstrate a range of virtualized network services from its network functions virtualization (NFV) partners, building on its NFV leadership. Amdocs is a founding platinum member of the Linux Foundation’s just-announced Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) project, which will merge the open-source ECOMP and OPEN-O initiatives; Amdocs is co-creator of A&T’s ECOMP (Enhanced Control, Orchestration, Management & Policy) platform. Amdocs has announced it is already working with Orange Polska to deploy open-source software modules in a live cloud environment, and is ready to lend its expertise to other service providers to develop easily configurable and scalable software-based networks and virtual services.
Additional highlights include:
IT modernization: cloud, microservices: Fast-to-deploy modular microservices driven by the AmdocsMicroservices360 program enable improved service agility as part of the company’s most advanced Amdocs CES 10.1 flagship solutions portfolio.
Enterprise-focused solutions: Amdocs services and solutions help service providers target the enterprise market and fuel the B2B growth engine with assured business key performance indicators (KPIs), service-level agreements (SLAs), and profit-and-loss (P&L) based quotes by automating, orchestrating and enabling end-to-end visibility of the complete business lifecycle, from sales lead to care. Benefits include accurate and rapid proposal generation, increased revenues and fast time-to-market for new offers.
Entertainment on demand: Amdocs is teaming with a leading online video platform partner to provide an enhanced OTT entertainment platform for live & on-demand video that includes key capabilities such as user and subscription management, flexible monetization options and comprehensive system integration services. The solution will enable greater agility and faster time-to-market for service providers to launch market-leading OTT services.
Amdocs digital solutions enable service providers to engage customers across digital channels, enabling personalized, contextual interactions.
Intelligent operations (managed services): Amdocs will showcase how its DevOps methodologies, testing services and Service Operations Center can help service providers innovate and succeed to drive customer loyalty, introduce new services and reduce operational expenses.
Emerging markets: Amdocs will demonstrate multi-play, FinTech integrated billing systems from Optima, as well its unified Mobile Financial Services platform that powers any transaction across the entire financial services ecosystem.
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
The executive team of Netscout reviews the first day of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Stay tuned for OrbTV -- Light Reading and Netscout's full coverage of the show. We'll have daily show recaps, service provider interviews and tours of the show floor.
Light Reading's Liz Coyne tours the GSMA's Innovation City at Mobile World Congress 2017. A key theme of this year's event is how low-power or no-power IoT devices could become a part of our everyday lives. Imagine a world in which over 15 billion shipping pallets communicate with cellular networks down the entire supply chain. Or a parka that reveals your ...
What is the future of the booming video business? What changes will happen to the video industry chain in the future? Hunter Hu, VP of Huawei Video Product Line, shares his viewpoints and explains how Huawei can be an enabler and accelerate the spread of the video business.
Telecom operators across the globe are trying to understand what can they offer beyond connectivity. Operators are already introducing new and innovative services but they are faced with challenges due to unclear business models. Jonas highlights that no one operator can offer all the services itself. Operators in the Middle East should look within their ecosystem ...
In the process of service transformation, operators need to catch three major opportunities and start deploying in 4.5G networks, such as video, household broadband access and digital transformation of vertical industries. 5G is coming. Operators don't need to wait for it to happen but should progressively deploy 4.5G networks by introducing 5G-oriented ...
The executive team of Netscout reviews the first day of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Stay tuned for OrbTV -- Light Reading and Netscout's full coverage of the show. We'll have daily show recaps, service provider interviews and tours of the show floor.
Light Reading's Liz Coyne tours the GSMA's Innovation City at Mobile World Congress 2017. A key theme of this year's event is how low-power or no-power IoT devices could become a part of our everyday lives. Imagine a world in which over 15 billion shipping pallets communicate with cellular networks down the entire supply chain. Or a parka that reveals your ...
What is the future of the booming video business? What changes will happen to the video industry chain in the future? Hunter Hu, VP of Huawei Video Product Line, shares his viewpoints and explains how Huawei can be an enabler and accelerate the spread of the video business.
Telecom operators across the globe are trying to understand what can they offer beyond connectivity. Operators are already introducing new and innovative services but they are faced with challenges due to unclear business models. Jonas highlights that no one operator can offer all the services itself. Operators in the Middle East should look within their ecosystem ...
In the process of service transformation, operators need to catch three major opportunities and start deploying in 4.5G networks, such as video, household broadband access and digital transformation of vertical industries. 5G is coming. Operators don't need to wait for it to happen but should progressively deploy 4.5G networks by introducing 5G-oriented ...
The future of digital operations has three key aspects: 1. Highly automated operations for both service and network; 2. Highly converged BSS/OSS for business and resources; 3. Highly merged management and control for real-time cloud native operations.
Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.