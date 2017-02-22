& cplSiteName &

Amdocs Shows Off at MWC17

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
2/28/2017
50%
50%

BARCELONA -- At Mobile World Congress (#MWC17), Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, will focus on how three strategic areas – real-time intelligence, open-source virtualization, and IT modernization – will drive communications service providers’ digital transformation journeys and enrich their customers’ experience.

Amdocs will unveil aia, a communications-industry-specific digital intelligence platform that combines Amdocs’ extensive domain expertise in telco-specific business processes with state-of-the-art AI and machine learning engines from global partners.

The company will also demonstrate a range of virtualized network services from its network functions virtualization (NFV) partners, building on its NFV leadership. Amdocs is a founding platinum member of the Linux Foundation’s just-announced Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) project, which will merge the open-source ECOMP and OPEN-O initiatives; Amdocs is co-creator of A&T’s ECOMP (Enhanced Control, Orchestration, Management & Policy) platform. Amdocs has announced it is already working with Orange Polska to deploy open-source software modules in a live cloud environment, and is ready to lend its expertise to other service providers to develop easily configurable and scalable software-based networks and virtual services.

Additional highlights include:

  • IT modernization: cloud, microservices: Fast-to-deploy modular microservices driven by the AmdocsMicroservices360 program enable improved service agility as part of the company’s most advanced Amdocs CES 10.1 flagship solutions portfolio.
  • Enterprise-focused solutions: Amdocs services and solutions help service providers target the enterprise market and fuel the B2B growth engine with assured business key performance indicators (KPIs), service-level agreements (SLAs), and profit-and-loss (P&L) based quotes by automating, orchestrating and enabling end-to-end visibility of the complete business lifecycle, from sales lead to care. Benefits include accurate and rapid proposal generation, increased revenues and fast time-to-market for new offers.
  • Entertainment on demand: Amdocs is teaming with a leading online video platform partner to provide an enhanced OTT entertainment platform for live & on-demand video that includes key capabilities such as user and subscription management, flexible monetization options and comprehensive system integration services. The solution will enable greater agility and faster time-to-market for service providers to launch market-leading OTT services.
  • Amdocs digital solutions enable service providers to engage customers across digital channels, enabling personalized, contextual interactions.
  • Intelligent operations (managed services): Amdocs will showcase how its DevOps methodologies, testing services and Service Operations Center can help service providers innovate and succeed to drive customer loyalty, introduce new services and reduce operational expenses.
  • Emerging markets: Amdocs will demonstrate multi-play, FinTech integrated billing systems from Optima, as well its unified Mobile Financial Services platform that powers any transaction across the entire financial services ecosystem.

    Amdocs Ltd. (NYSE: DOX)

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    From The Founder
    Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
    Flash Poll
    Live Streaming Video
    Charting the CSP's Future
    Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
    LRTV Interviews
    Scania's CEO on Making IoT Pay
    2|28|17   |   05:35   |   (0) comments

    Henrik Henriksson, CEO of Scania, talks about how the introduction of IoT technology, developed with Ericsson, is helping the truck giant's business and that of its customers.
    LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
    You Mobile Enhances Customer Experience With Huawei BSS
    2|28|17   |     |   (0) comments

    James Weng, CEO of You Mobile, shares the experience of enhancing customer experience in Spain and trying to establish the best Chinese community based on Huawei BSS.
    LRTV Interviews
    Ericsson's CEO on 5G, Trucks & More
    2|28|17   |   04:57   |   (0) comments

    At MWC 2017 Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm talks about early 5G developments, the importance of partnerships and more.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Introducing OrbTV: Netscout's MWC Day 1 Recap
    2|27|17   |   8:35   |   (0) comments

    The executive team of Netscout reviews the first day of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Stay tuned for OrbTV -- Light Reading and Netscout's full coverage of the show. We'll have daily show recaps, service provider interviews and tours of the show floor.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Innovation at MWC: Low-Power IoT for Scottish Sea Lions
    2|27|17   |   6:32   |   (0) comments

    Light Reading's Liz Coyne tours the GSMA's Innovation City at Mobile World Congress 2017. A key theme of this year's event is how low-power or no-power IoT devices could become a part of our everyday lives. Imagine a world in which over 15 billion shipping pallets communicate with cellular networks down the entire supply chain. Or a parka that reveals your ...
    LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
    Huawei Will Accelerate the Spread of the Video Business
    2|27|17   |     |   (0) comments

    What is the future of the booming video business? What changes will happen to the video industry chain in the future? Hunter Hu, VP of Huawei Video Product Line, shares his viewpoints and explains how Huawei can be an enabler and accelerate the spread of the video business.
    LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
    Frost & Sullivan's Jonas Zelba on Going Beyond Connectivity
    2|27|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Telecom operators across the globe are trying to understand what can they offer beyond connectivity. Operators are already introducing new and innovative services but they are faced with challenges due to unclear business models. Jonas highlights that no one operator can offer all the services itself. Operators in the Middle East should look within their ecosystem ...
    LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
    IDC's Paul Black on Cloudification
    2|27|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Paul Black from IDC shares his insights on how cloudification is expected to combile all aspects of digital transformation.
    LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
    Industry Expert Michael Howard Talks About Cloud Native
    2|27|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Cloud Native is a really nice term and a lot of people are using it. But most of them have their own definition of what Cloud Native means. Michael Howard offers his take on the terminology.
    LRTV Custom TV
    4.5G Evolution: Peter Zhou on Advanced MIMO Technologies & 5G Business Prep
    2|25|17   |     |   (0) comments

    In the process of service transformation, operators need to catch three major opportunities and start deploying in 4.5G networks, such as video, household broadband access and digital transformation of vertical industries. 5G is coming. Operators don't need to wait for it to happen but should progressively deploy 4.5G networks by introducing 5G-oriented ...
    LRTV Custom TV
    What WTTX Can Deliver
    2|23|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Mohamed Madkour explains the benefits of WTTX while Dimitris Mavrakis discusses the challenges of delivering home broadband access.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Huawei on Mobile Broadband
    2|23|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Mohamed Madkour shares his vision on MBB for the next three years.
    Upcoming Live Events
    March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
    March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
    March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
    May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
    May 15, 2017, Austin Convention Center - Austin, TX
    June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Slideshows
    A Photo Tour of CES 2017
    More Slideshows
    Infographics
    With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
    Hot Topics
    Uber's HR Nightmare: Company Investigates Sexual Harassment Claims
    Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 2/21/2017
    Broadband Has a Problem on the Pole
    Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 2/21/2017
    Verizon to Start Fixed 5G Customer Trials in April
    Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 2/22/2017
    Cloud Rains on HPE Earnings
    Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 2/24/2017
    Like Us on Facebook
    Twitter Feed
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
    Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
    Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
    Animals with Phones
    Gotta Get the Best Angle Click Here
    To maximize the rolls...
    Live Digital Audio

    Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.