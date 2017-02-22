Amdocs Shows Off at MWC17 News Wire Feed

BARCELONA -- At Mobile World Congress (#MWC17), Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, will focus on how three strategic areas – real-time intelligence, open-source virtualization, and IT modernization – will drive communications service providers' digital transformation journeys and enrich their customers' experience. Amdocs will unveil aia, a communications-industry-specific digital intelligence platform that combines Amdocs' extensive domain expertise in telco-specific business processes with state-of-the-art AI and machine learning engines from global partners. The company will also demonstrate a range of virtualized network services from its network functions virtualization (NFV) partners, building on its NFV leadership. Amdocs is a founding platinum member of the Linux Foundation's just-announced Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) project, which will merge the open-source ECOMP and OPEN-O initiatives; Amdocs is co-creator of A&T's ECOMP (Enhanced Control, Orchestration, Management & Policy) platform. Amdocs has announced it is already working with Orange Polska to deploy open-source software modules in a live cloud environment, and is ready to lend its expertise to other service providers to develop easily configurable and scalable software-based networks and virtual services. Additional highlights include: IT modernization: cloud, microservices: Fast-to-deploy modular microservices driven by the AmdocsMicroservices360 program enable improved service agility as part of the company's most advanced Amdocs CES 10.1 flagship solutions portfolio. Enterprise-focused solutions: Amdocs services and solutions help service providers target the enterprise market and fuel the B2B growth engine with assured business key performance indicators (KPIs), service-level agreements (SLAs), and profit-and-loss (P&L) based quotes by automating, orchestrating and enabling end-to-end visibility of the complete business lifecycle, from sales lead to care. Benefits include accurate and rapid proposal generation, increased revenues and fast time-to-market for new offers. Entertainment on demand: Amdocs is teaming with a leading online video platform partner to provide an enhanced OTT entertainment platform for live & on-demand video that includes key capabilities such as user and subscription management, flexible monetization options and comprehensive system integration services. The solution will enable greater agility and faster time-to-market for service providers to launch market-leading OTT services. Amdocs digital solutions enable service providers to engage customers across digital channels, enabling personalized, contextual interactions. Intelligent operations (managed services): Amdocs will showcase how its DevOps methodologies, testing services and Service Operations Center can help service providers innovate and succeed to drive customer loyalty, introduce new services and reduce operational expenses. Emerging markets: Amdocs will demonstrate multi-play, FinTech integrated billing systems from Optima, as well its unified Mobile Financial Services platform that powers any transaction across the entire financial services ecosystem. Amdocs Ltd. (NYSE: DOX)