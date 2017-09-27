ONAP Adds Equinix, Five Vendors

VANCOUVER, B.C. -- The Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) Project continues its rapid membership growth with the addition of Equinix, FiberHome, Kaloom, Netsia, Openet and ZTEsoft. These six new ONAP silver members are joining more than 50 global service providers and technology leaders working together to deliver a neutral automation platform for network, infrastructure and services across service providers, cloud providers and enterprises. ONAP is solving the challenge of Network Automation, providing on-demand services profitably and competitively, while leveraging existing investments.
“Open source networking has achieved significant market growth because it allows organizations of all sizes to quickly and innovatively bring new products and services to market using the largest shared technology investment,” said Arpit Joshipura, General Manager of Networking & Orchestration, The Linux Foundation. “At the same time, the industry understands that if we are to create the networks needed to support 5G and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), there must be global harmonization of development efforts. ONAP members share a commitment to uniting work and collaboratively transforming the service delivery lifecycle.”
Equinix, FiberHome, Kaloom, NETSIA, Openet, and ZTEsoft will work alongside ONAP’s vibrant, growing community of contributors, members and projects to build and deliver the connected world of the future. By consolidating and combining member resources, ONAP is positioned to deliver a unified architecture implementation with an open standards focus faster than any one project or company could on its own. With the addition of these new members, ONAP is now covering 55 percent of global providers served.
The first ONAP release, Amsterdam, will be unveiled in the fourth quarter of this year. For more information about ONAP and how to participate in its global membership community, please visit: https://www.onap.org/members/join.
