VMware's NFVi Push Embraces OPEN-O

VMware today announced it had joined OPEN-O, one of the multiple open source MANO projects, as part of its drive to be a major NFV-infrastructure player. VMware is already a member of Open Source Mano (OSM), another open source alternative and supports Cloudify, the TOSCA-based open source cloud orchestration and automation framework.

"The basic philosophy is that because we have so many permutations from an NFV infrastructure out there, we want to make sure our NFVi is accessible in a consistent way across all the different initiatives out there," says Gabriele Di Piazza, vice president of solutions, Telco NFV Group at VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW). As the initiatives play out and come together -- or don't -- VMware wants to ensure services can be deployed on top of its infrastructure.

Di Piazza also pointed to what VMware can contribute to any open source group.

"There is such a depth in what we have been doing in terms of cloud, virtualization and cloud management that we actually think we can bring to the table a lot of that experience," he says. "With 15 years under our belt, I think there is a depth of knowledge and technology where we can definitely help in guiding, advising and building components in a way that is consistently good."

That becomes more important as VMware looms as an alternative to different approaches using OpenStack . Network functions virtualization (NFV) was considered a market in which OpenStack would expand its influence as a public cloud infrastructure, given that many NFVi vendors were committed to using OpenStack. As multiple issues persist around interoperability, version control and performance, however, OpenStack is becoming less of a sure thing -- and that's something VMware wants to exploit. (See NIA Tests Reveal OpenStack Version Challenges, NIA Report: The State of NFV Interop and The NFVi Stumbling Block.)

Di Piazza claims VMware is gaining ground with carriers as NFV moves from proofs-of-concept to deployments and a more reliable, predictable NFVi is required. "We have been saying for the last couple of years at least, the fact that what we take to market is a proven reliable scalable infrastructure," he says. "The Holy Grail of OpenStack providing a single transparent environment where you certify once and deploy everywhere is not the reality, We see it every week -- the need to re-test, revalidate with every version."

Di Piazza also sees confusion in the industry, as people "mix up the compute aspect such as KVM with the API aspect of OpenStack." VMware has its own version of OpenStack -- VMware Integrated OpenStack or VIO -- which integrates OpenStack APIs on an underlying VMware infrastructure to "provide a simple reliable way of deploying OpenStack and [addressing] some of the problems we see such as reliability, the variety of a number of configurations, complexity in deployment, management, supportability of OpenStack, cost of resources, and operational visibility."

Working with multiple open source MANO groups furthers that mission by letting VMware help operators with orchestration challenges as well and interoperability issues, he says.

VMware is joining OPEN-O as a platinum member and becomes the ninth premiere member and 14th total member. Service provider members of OPEN-O are China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE: CHL), China Telecom Corp. Ltd. (NYSE: CHA) and HKT Ltd.

— Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading

