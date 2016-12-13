Verizon Enterprise Solutions Uses Ericsson for NFV Support

NEW YORK -- Verizon Enterprise Solutions has selected Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) to provide enabling technologies for its virtualized global Managed Network Services offerings, including Software Defined Wide Area Networking (SD WAN) services.

The enabling technologies will allow Verizon customers to take advantage of self-service ordering and configuration, end-to-end automation and flexible payment models resulting in more efficient service delivery. The self-service offerings will give enterprises the flexibility to dynamically combine virtualized features from a catalog of service options such as security packages, WAN optimization and data center load balancing for tighter service integration and better performance.

Ericsson is providing to Verizon end-to-end dynamic orchestration, closed-loop service assurance and virtual network function (VNF) onboarding and testing. The solution is based on Ericsson's orchestration offering in conjunction with consulting and systems integration services. Ericsson Cloud Manager, including model-driven configuration management, and Ericsson Order Care provide the orchestration engine while the VNF Factory enables efficient onboarding and validation of VNFs into Verizon's ecosystem, while reducing its time to market for new Verizon enterprise services.

Shawn Hakl, Vice President of Networking and Security Solutions, Verizon, says: "This project grew out of Verizon's long-standing relationship with Ericsson and builds on the successful launch of our mobile offering that leverages Ericsson's cloud orchestration solutions to provide VPN capabilities for mobile devices. We are jointly developing on Ericsson's innovative and comprehensive platform to enable a wide range of secure virtual networking services to our enterprise customers."

