UBiqube Secures Strategic Series A Financing Round

DUBLIN -- UBiqube PLC today announced that it has secured a Series A round from Fujitsu Limited (TYO: 6702), NTT Docomo Ventures, and Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT). The exciting strategic mix of new investors uniquely positions UBiqube as the true vendor independent orchestration leader in the networking and security industry. This round of funding will be dedicated to the continuation of best-of-breed technology development, and the expansion of the sales and marketing forces. UBiqube will build a global ecosystem of partners, trained and certified for service automation solution development over UBiqube's MSActivator™ open framework.

Empowered with UBiqube's unique agile orchestration technology, certified partners can address any service delivery scenarios with any combination of vendors, such as: SDX, White box, VCPE, VEPC, Virtualized Security management, M2M/IoT, and more.

The MSActivator™ merges service provisioning, assurance, security reporting, analytics, workflow design, and customer facing orchestration portals for a full lifecycle management build and run. UBiqube's vision is to democratize the design of services over networking and security for easier integration with the rest of the technology ecosystem. UBiqube expects the MSActivator to disrupt the premium pricing practiced in the management software industry, and provide end customers with software solutions fit for their needs and architectures.

UBIqube Solutions SA