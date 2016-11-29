& cplSiteName &

MANO: A Key Virtualization Component

Denise Culver
Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
Denise Culver
1/13/2017
50%
50%

As NFV matures, one aspect that will continue to be fine-tuned is management and orchestration (MANO), which has received a lot of attention from Light Reading of late:

The development of applicable MANO systems has been one of the toughest challenges faced by the virtualization community. As a result, major operators have taken it upon themselves to develop their own MANO capabilities -- AT&T's ECOMP is the best known of these -- and a number of industry projects and programs have emerged, including OPEN-O, which enables telecom operators to deliver services across NFVi, and Open Source MANO, which is developing an open source MANO stack for commercial NFV networks.

A few technology suppliers are now looking to establish themselves as early leaders in MANO, as we've seen from the company information uploaded onto the Virtuapedia online resource.

  • Network Cloud Service Orchestrator from Amdocs helps service providers transition from physical networks to network clouds by assuring network services from any VNFs.

  • GigaSpaces is touting a unique offering for its MANO solution by recommending the combination of its Cloudify Telco Edition for orchestration and VNF management together with VMware's vCloud NFV as an NFVi platform.

  • Contrail from Juniper is an SDN and NFV solution for service chaining and automation by service providers.

    Some 1,500 companies are now listed in Virtuapedia, making it the telecom industry's most comprehensive resource for all things related to virtualization. More than 10,000 network professionals are now registered on the database, giving them access not only to vendor and product information but also to the latest industry news and research from Heavy Reading. (See Virtuapedia Community Hits 10,000.)

    To get your company listed in Virtuapedia, go to the Get Listed tab on the site. To join the growing ranks of the virtualization community and get access to executive summaries of Heavy Reading’s research, go to the Register Now tab.

    — Denise Culver, Director of Online Research, Heavy Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    Educational Resources
    sponsor supplied content
    Educational Resources Archive
    More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
    With cable operators facing challenges in the upstream return path, many are turning to Full Duplex DOCSIS (FDX) to address the issue. However, FDX likely won't be available until 2019 and will face its own challenges along the way, leaving the industry to make do until relief is available.
    As fog computing starts to play a bigger role in networking strategies, the importance of virtualization to the distributed cloud will become increasingly apparent.
    Manufacturing is going through a period of change as factory owners and operators look to take advantage of technological advances in IoT, AI and big data to improve their competitiveness, which has opened up new opportunities and provided a new platform for manufacturers.
    There are many initiatives that aim to provide Internet access to the billions of currently 'unconnected' people around the world, but is 3G perhaps an affordable and efficient solution these days?
    From The Founder
    Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
    Flash Poll
    Live Streaming Video
    Charting the CSP's Future
    Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
    LRTV Interviews
    Heavy Reading: The Changing Data Center Landscape
    1|12|17   |   6:05   |   (1) comment

    At Light Reading's 2020 Vision event in Rome, Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst Roz Roseboro talks about how virtualization is impacting data center evolution and how that evolution is affecting the relationship between service providers, data center operators and public cloud providers.
    LRTV Interviews
    Boingo: Prepping for Millions of Devices
    1|12|17   |   5:07   |   (1) comment

    At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Boingo's CTO Derek Peterson discusses how wireless operators will address the needs of low-bandwidth and high-bandwidth apps at the same time, the need for more MHz, the impact of IoT and more.
    LRTV Interviews
    Comcast Shows Off Gig Gateway at CES
    1|11|17   |     |   (1) comment

    With its largest presence at CES in years, Comcast took the wraps off its long-awaited gigabit gateway and a new platform for managing the home WiFi network. Light Reading Senior Editor Mari Silbey sat down with EVP Chris Satchell to discuss the latest Comcast advance, and met with VP of Product Strategy and Development Andrea Peiro to walk through a demo of the ...
    LRTV Interviews
    Colt: End-to-End Key for 2017
    1|10|17   |   6:21   |   (0) comments

    At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Nico Fischbach of Colt said having a multi-carrier, end-to-end service proposition is going to be key for 2017 -- and SD-WAN is instrumental in making it happen.
    From the Founder
    Cisco's Clemson on Mobile Cloud Video
    1|9|17   |     |   (1) comment

    Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators. "If you think about where we're going… whether it's a mobile application, or a video ...
    LRTV Custom TV
    VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Preparing for 5G & IOT
    1|9|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions role and foundation for the Imminent Arrival of 5G & IOT.
    LRTV Interviews
    Heavy Reading: Big Video Set to Disrupt
    1|6|17   |   4:39   |   (0) comments

    At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's Adi Kishore talks about the challenges of managing and monetizing bandwidth-intensive video, and how service providers will need to transform their networks to cope with the big video explosion.
    LRTV Interviews
    Heavy Reading: IoT Set to Disrupt
    1|5|17   |   7:07   |   (0) comments

    Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst of IoT, Steve Bell, tells Light Reading how the Internet of Things (IoT) will transform service provider markets, business models and mindsets, and how virtualizing the network core and Fog networking is key to meeting the agility and flexibility demands of IoT in the future.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Ensemble SmartWAN Explained
    1|5|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Ray Le Maistre and Prayson Pate, CTO of the Ensemble division at ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the details around the recent Ensemble SmartWAN announcement from ADVA and its potential impact on the SD-WAN movement as it goes virtual.
    LRTV Interviews
    Telstra Shares Digital Dos & Don'ts
    1|4|17   |   3:21   |   (0) comments

    At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Telstra's Managing Director of EMEA Tom Homer shares his insight into what makes a good partner in today's digital world.
    LRTV Custom TV
    VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Lessons Learned From IT for NFV
    1|4|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization.
    LRTV Interviews
    Heavy Reading: 5G Disruption Details
    1|3|17   |   4:32   |   (0) comments

    At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's Gabriel Brown detailed the 5G disruption expected for 2017 and beyond.
    Upcoming Live Events
    May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Slideshows
    A Photo Tour of CES 2017
    More Slideshows
    Infographics
    Hot Topics
    Nolle: In 2017, Cost Per Bit Exceeds Revenues
    Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 1/9/2017
    European Telcos Slam '5G' Efforts in Asia, US
    Iain Morris, News Editor, 1/9/2017
    5G: Another Next-Generation Disappointment?
    Iain Morris, News Editor, 1/10/2017
    Obama's Tech Advisors Craft Response to China's Semiconductor Ambitions
    Brian Santo, Senior editor, Test & Measurement / Components, Light Reading, 1/8/2017
    CES 2017: WIC's Picks & What Made Us Sick
    Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 1/10/2017
    Like Us on Facebook
    Twitter Feed
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
    Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
    Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
    Animals with Phones
    Live Digital Audio

    Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.