MANO: A Key Virtualization Component

As NFV matures, one aspect that will continue to be fine-tuned is management and orchestration (MANO), which has received a lot of attention from Light Reading of late:

The development of applicable MANO systems has been one of the toughest challenges faced by the virtualization community. As a result, major operators have taken it upon themselves to develop their own MANO capabilities -- AT&T's ECOMP is the best known of these -- and a number of industry projects and programs have emerged, including OPEN-O, which enables telecom operators to deliver services across NFVi, and Open Source MANO, which is developing an open source MANO stack for commercial NFV networks.

A few technology suppliers are now looking to establish themselves as early leaders in MANO, as we've seen from the company information uploaded onto the Virtuapedia online resource.

Network Cloud Service Orchestrator from Amdocs helps service providers transition from physical networks to network clouds by assuring network services from any VNFs.

GigaSpaces is touting a unique offering for its MANO solution by recommending the combination of its Cloudify Telco Edition for orchestration and VNF management together with VMware's vCloud NFV as an NFVi platform.