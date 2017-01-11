& cplSiteName &

Heavy Reading: Common Data Models Unlikely

Carol Wilson
11/1/2017
50%
50%

LONDON -- OSS in the Era of NFV & SDN -- The push for common information models is running into practical problems that could prevent the industry from ever reaching this Holy Grail, Heavy Reading Senior Analyst James Crawshaw said here today. As a result, the telecom industry is moving more toward an application-programming interface (API) and middleware approach to knitting things together.

In his event-opening presentation, Crawshaw said that while getting to a common information model is a critical part of transforming operations and support systems for virtualization, getting to that stage is proving impossible, because every operator remains convinced of its own approach.

"When I talk to operators, I hear a lot of skepticism," he said. When questioned further on this topic, Crawshaw said many in the industry say finding a true common information model isn't possible, when each operator has its own specifications and way of doing things. "What I hear is that we've tried that and it didn't work."

James Crawshaw addresses Light Reading event crowd.
James Crawshaw addresses Light Reading event crowd.

Speaking on a panel about an hour later, David Hughes, vice president of IP engineering for PCCW, colorfully confirmed Crawshaw's statement.

"I'll see pigs fly out of one of my private parts before we all agree on a common data model," Hughes said. And from his point of view, network operators need to stand up and take responsibility for that and for coping with the multiple approaches.

Because the industry does want some approach that enables Lego-like building blocks, instead of unique snowflakes with specialized treatment, there is a movement to make systems talk to each other via open APIs, and then create a dynamic API or middleware that can manage the process of keeping all those open APIs up-to-date, Crawshaw said.

The Heavy Reading analyst sees the telecom industry's move to open source as a positive and isn't bothered by the sometimes-confusing array of open source initiatives. "We do see competing and overlapping initiatives but that is healthy, because it means competition and survival of the fittest."

He also advised the telecom industry to keep a close eye on where open source is going on the enterprise side of the house, where it is more mature. For instance, Crawshaw noted, if enterprise open source initiatives are moving away from OpenStack and toward Kubernetes and containers, "perhaps the telco industry should think about doing that same thing."

Crawshaw listed five key aspects to transforming OSSs to support network functions virtualization: activation, provisioning, inventory management, DevOps and service assurance. On the activation front, operators need intuitive portals with pre-defined templates for all aspects of services while on the provisioning front, standard protocols based on Netconf/YANG and Tosca will be required to enable end-to-end chaining of functions from multiple vendors, and service rollback. Inventory management needs to be real-time, and DevOps will require tools for testing and deployment, including rollbacks, he said.

— Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photos: GE's Internet of BIG Things
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Netflix's Busy Week: Debt, Data & Video Monogamy
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/25/2017
Heavy Reading: It's Simple – Automate or Die
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/25/2017
Income Drives Cord-Cutting, Not Age: Report
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/26/2017
Comcast Not Immune to Pay-TV Declines
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 10/26/2017
Source: Egos 'Cloud' Sprint/T-Mobile Talks
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 10/30/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives