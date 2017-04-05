ETSI OSM Issues Software Release Two

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France -- Continuing to meet operators’ needs for predictable, high-quality open source MANO releases, the ETSI Open Source MANO group (ETSI OSM) today announces OSM Release TWO. This release brings significant improvements in terms of interoperability, performance, stability, security, and resources footprint to meet operators’ requirements for trials and upcoming RFx processes.

New features of Release TWO include:

SDN assistance to interconnect traffic-intensive virtual network functions with on-demand underlay networks.

Support for deployments in hybrid clouds through a newly developed Amazon Web Services plugin.

OSM’s plugin model for major SDN controllers has been extended with ONOS, which joins ODL and FloodLight in the list of supported controllers.

Dynamic network services to scale resources on demand.

Multiple installer options to ease OSM installation in different environments.

The new SDN capabilities enable advanced types of underlay connectivity that are often unavailable in a non-customized, virtualized infrastructure manager (VIM), thus avoiding performance degradation. This is transparent for operators, who only need to request the right type of connectivity in their virtual network functions or network service descriptors without concerns about the need for special hardware, server wiring or manual post-deployment intervention. This feature completes the first full implementation of the ETSI NFV specification on “NFV Performance and Portability Best Practices” (ETSI GS NFV-PER 001).

“The SDN assistance in Release TWO is a huge leap forward to enable full automation of key operators’ use cases with the most popular VIMs on the market”, says Francisco-Javier Ramón, chairman of ETSI OSM group.

“AWS support allows automation of NFV deployments in public clouds or in hybrid multi-site scenarios so that developers and testers of OSM and NFV orchestration will no longer need to set up a private cloud to run basic NFV use cases and tests,” adds Andy Reid, vice chairman of ETSI OSM.

A comprehensive description of the new features that come with OSM Release TWO can be found in the new white paper from the OSM Community.

Open Source MANO Community (OSM)