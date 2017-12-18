Empirix Joins Open Source MANO (OSM) Community

BILLERICA, MA -- Empirix, Inc. today announced its membership in the European Telecommunications Standard Institute (ETSI), an international organization that produces globally-applicable standards for information and communications technologies (ICT), including fixed, mobile, radio, broadcast and Internet technologies.
As an active member of ETSI, Empirix also joined its Open Source Management and Orchestration (MANO) community, commonly known as OSM. This community project is designed to jointly innovate, create and deliver a MANO stack closely aligned with the ETSI NFV working group. OSM is currently the only initiative recognized by the International Standards Organization for its work in defining the critical domain of network and service orchestration in NFV.
“We’re very proud to be part of ETSI’s OSM program,” shared Angelo Baccarani, Product Manager for NFV Service Assurance solutions at Empirix. “The lack of standardization in the MANO area has delayed the full introduction of NFV concepts by service providers. Alignment with this community will ensure that Empirix can develop and deliver solutions for service assurance that are truly open and interoperable in a multi-vendor NFV infrastructure.”
With the addition of Empirix, OSM now includes 40 members and 42 participant companies. Membership in this community will allow Empirix to follow and contribute to the evolution of international standards in innovative areas such as NFV, SDN, 5G and IoT while providing best-in-class service assurance solutions aligned with the market.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.