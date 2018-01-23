& cplSiteName &

Altran, UBiqube Team Up on Network & Security Automation

1/11/2018
DUBLIN -- Altran, global leader in Engineering and R&D services (ER&D), is collaborating with UBiqube, a leading network and security orchestration software vendor, to deliver next generation integrated SDN (software defined network) and NFV (network functions virtualization) solutions to their joint customers.

Through this collaboration, Altran will bring to its customers UBiqube's network and security orchestration technology and provide professional services and custom development on a global scale.

SDN & NFV deployments are becoming a reality in the Communication Service Provider space, but also in other verticals. Altran is contributing to this modernization effort in the Networking industry, bringing its experience and expertise working alongside major companies, not only in Telecoms, but in the Aerospace, Automotive, Defense, Energy, Finance, Life Sciences and Railway sectors.

The process of orchestration and program automation ensures seamless integration of virtualized and physical network infrastructure to run customer application and services. While virtualization has become the focus of the industry, the lack of integration between multi-vendor components and systems is slowing digitalization efforts dramatically.

The MSActivator™, a DevOps enabled framework by UBiqube, realizes end-to-end services in an agile and flexible environment while the company's self-service management capabilities allow service providers or enterprise customers to orchestrate their networks through a single-pane-of-glass customer portal.

"We are very proud to partner with UBiqube, an innovative company in the network and security orchestration space. We will be able together to provide our customers with the ability to on-board services quickly, letting their enterprise customers develop the automated processes they need across multivendor environments and across different service types," says José Ramón Magarzo, CEO Spain of Altran.

"We are extremely excited to be partnering with Altran. Their consulting expertise, global reach, and innovative approach goes hand in hand with UBiqube's goal to accelerate the migration from legacy infrastructure to NFV, and provide forward-thinking companies with an agile solution for network and security services process automation," says Nabil Souli, CEO of UBiqube.

