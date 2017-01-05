Red Hat, SevOne Team on NFV Service Assurance

BOSTON - SevOne, in collaboration with Red Hat, today unveiled a new network functions virtualization (NFV) solution that leverages the advanced virtualization of network functions from Red Hat’s NFV solution with the automation of assurance and performance from the SevOne platform. This offering is designed to enable communication service providers (CSPs) to implement and operate an NFV-based infrastructure, and gain greater insight into their virtual network services and cloud infrastructure on which it runs – offering CSPs greater business efficiency and agility along with the ability to reduce operating costs.

Carriers are under continued pressure to innovate and differentiate their services to compete. Around the world, Red Hat’s NFV solutions are being deployed to enable CSPs with the ability to increase their business agility. The SevOne platform provides businesses with automation of assurance, performance and insight into virtual network services to reduce downtime and boost customer loyalty.

The SevOne solution can automatically assure both the virtualized network functions deployed by Red Hat NFV-based implementations and the infrastructure on which it runs. By monitoring each layer of an NFV architecture, the solution can detect when new virtual network functions are deployed and where they are running on Red Hat OpenStack Platform-based infrastructure, enabling automated NFV assurance powered by the SevOne platform to:

Acquire – Proven scale to meet the needs of the world’s largest CSPs, to collect the broad range metric, flow, log and meta data from all layers of the virtual and physical NFV infrastructure

Analyze – Real-time analytics with automated baselining and anomaly detection to reduce service delivery risk

Automate – Enable a self-driving, on-demand service assurance system from a cloud platform based on open and extensible APIs

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Red Hat. This combined solution can help CSPs achieve much greater agility and efficiency, transform their business model to improve subscriber satisfaction, differentiate service offerings, and increase revenue to gain a competitive edge,” said Jack Sweeney, CEO of SevOne. This is a testament to our commitment to continually evolve and innovate towards best practices for managing next-generation, carrier-grade networks.”

Darrell Jordan-Smith, vice president of Global Telecommunications and ICT at Red Hat said, “CSPs are adopting open source-based NFV solutions for its promises of scalability, lower costs, and flexibility. Red Hat has been at the forefront of this transformation, and we are pleased to collaborate with SevOne to help CSPs achieve a more modern, agile approach through NFV with this solution.”

SevOne Inc.

Red Hat Inc. (NYSE: RHT)