RAD & Advantech Team on Universal CPE

TEL AVIV -- RAD, the industry leader in network edge virtualization, and the Networks & Communications Group of Advantech (TWSE:2395), today announced the launch of a joint solution to boost Advantech’s universal CPE (uCPE) white box offering with carrier-class service demarcation and enhanced performance assurance capabilities. This includes the ability to deliver premium, SLA-based Carrier Ethernet and IP services combined with advanced diagnostics capabilities to detect, localize and troubleshoot network and NFVI/VNF performance issues.

“For mainstream uCPE white boxes to transition to the carrier domain, there are several performance, functional and operational issues that need to be resolved before they can deliver on their agility and automation promise,” notes Ilan Tevet, RAD’s VP Marketing and Business Development. “RAD’s smart SFPs, serving as pluggable physical network functions (P-PNFs), bring real universality to the uCPE white box by helping resolve gaps such as Carrier Ethernet service demarcation, L2/L3 performance assurance and missing interfaces such as GPON, VDSL2, T1/E1 and T3/DS3. This ensures that service providers are free to deploy uCPE white boxes also in their current networks,” he continues.

“Advantech’s FWA-1010VC white box coupled with RAD pluggable PNFs resolve real-life challenges by enabling VNF services over a broader range of carrier access infrastructure,” adds John Muller, VP Sales and Business Development, Advantech Networks & Communications Group. The ecosystem partnership between the two companies also includes interoperability certification of RAD’s Linux–based vCPE-OS on Advantech’s FWA-1010VC, providing a carrier-class NFV infrastructure (NFVI) with open management interfaces, and with acceleration and integrated networking capabilities. RAD’s vCPE-OS hosts virtual network functions (VNFs) from any vendor and is interoperable with all management platforms, orchestrators and operations/business support systems (OSS/BSS). vCPE-OS also seamlessly manages RAD’s P-PNFs, allowing service providers to easily bridge access and operational gaps in uCPE white boxes, allowing a smooth transition to the carrier domain.

RAD Data Communications Ltd.