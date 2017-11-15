Meg Whitman Stepping Down as HPE CEO

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced today that chief executive Meg Whitman will step down as of Feb. 1, to be replaced by Antonio Neri, currently HPE's president.

Whitman's departure comes a few months after she told investors she was "not going anywhere" -- a statement referring specifically to the CEO search that Uber was undergoing at the time. (See HPE's Whitman Says She's 'Not Going Anywhere'.)

Whitman's HPE legacy includes a massive restructuring effort that saw the company sell off its Enterprise Services and Software businesses in spin-merger deals. (See HPE Spins Services, Cuts Outlook and HPE Spins Software Business to Micro Focus for $8.8B .) The news of Whitman's departure, combined with HPE's fourth-quarter earnings release, sent HPE's stock down 7% to $13.10 after-hours.

Mitch Wagner is covering the story for Enterprise Cloud News and will have more details shortly.

— Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading