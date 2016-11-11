& cplSiteName &

Lanner Launches White Box Hardware for NFVi Deployments

12/29/2016
NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan -- With the advances in networking software like SDN and NFV, communication service providers and carriers benefit from the flexibility and the agility to evolve their new services. To address the needs for high availability cloud computing, Lanner introduces NEBS-compliant HTCA-6200 and HTCA-6600 HybridTCA network appliances that are NFVi-ready and certified as carrier-grade communication platform for telecommunication applications. The design concept of Lanner’s HybridTCA provides modular flexibility, full component redundancy and extreme performance for today’s & tomorrow’s telecommunication needs.

HTCA-6200 is designed with dual CPU blades and dual network I/O blades. Each of the CPU blades is empowered by two Intel® Xeon® E5-2690 v3/v4 CPUs and sixteen DDR4 R-DIMM sockets, offering extreme performance and processing power. To efficiently control and allocate load-balance, the system is built in with a BCM StrataXGS™ Trident-II BCM56854 Switch Fabric with 720Gbps. The Trident-II+ BCM 56860 with 1280Gbps fabric capacity is also an available option to provide 100GbE connectivity. The front-cabling dual network I/O blades are compatible with switch blades or Ethernet NI blades for hybrid functionality. The standard switch Ethernet blade supports four GbE LAN ports plus sixteen 10GbE ports and the optional Trident-II+ switch Ethernet blade supports two 100GbE and twenty 10GbE. Ethernet NI blade comes with thirty-two 10GbE network ports. The system comes with redundancy design for its switch blades and CPU blades, which offers backup operation in case downtime occurs to one of the blades. As a carrier-grade appliance, HTCA-6200 is NEBS compliance design and supports high-availability of redundant, swappable cooling fans and power supply units.

While HTCA-6200 is built in 2U rackmount form factor, HTCA-6600 is designed in 6U, with six CPU blades and a combination of six Ethernet NI/switch blade slots. While sharing the same CPU and memory configurations as HTCA-6200, two Intel® Xeon® E5-2690 v3/v4 CPUs and sixteen DDR4 R-DIMM sockets for each blade as stated above, HTCA-6600 comes with six front-cabling, swappable Ethernet NI/switch blades. The top 2 blade slots are reserved for switch or Ethernet NI blades, while the other four slots are solely used for Ethernet NI blades. The Ethernet NI blade comes with the same configuration as HTCA-6200, which delivers thirty-two 10GbE ports. As the higher-end model, HTCA-6600 is designed with switch blade and CPU blade redundancy. In case one of the blades is encountered with failure, the other will take all the work loads. HTCA-6600 is also NEBS-compliant and supports high-availability of redundant, swappable cooling fans and power supply units.

Both HTCA-6200 and HTCA-6600 are NFVi-ready and NEBS-compliant design for telecommunication applications, and have both been certified for Wind River Titanium Server NFV infrastructure (NFVI) software solution. Through the validation and pre-integration of industry-leading NFV ready hardware and software, Lanner is able to deliver carrier-grade network platforms optimized for NFV deployment, and service providers and TEMs can also be confident in selecting validated vendors in the ecosystem knowing that they are pre-validated with Titanium Server and ready for rapid service deployment.

HTCA-6600
High Availability Chassis 6U Telecom Network Appliance with 6 x86 CPU Blades and 6 I/O Blades

- High availability, full redundancy and extreme high performance

- 6 CPU blades in the rear, per blade supports up to 2 Intel® Xeon® E5-2690 v3/v4 CPUs and 16x DDR4

- BCM StrataXGS™ Trident-II/II+ BCM56854/56860 Switch Fabric with 720/1280 Gbps

- 6 x Swappable I/O blades on the front, supporting up to 2x Switch blades or 6x Ethernet blades

- NEBS compliant design

- Redundant power supply and removable fan module

Lanner Electronics Inc.

