Adlink & netElastic Partner on Open NFV

TAIPEI -- ADLINK and netElastic, leaders in open compute hardware and open source software, today announced a global strategic partnership to build pre-integrated Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) hardware and software solutions for service providers. ADLINK and netElastic will combine products, technologies, and expertise to deliver flexible, scalable, and simple NFV solutions to help carriers launch new services faster.

The partnership between ADLINK and netElastic brings together best-of-breed technologies for NFV. ADLINK’s Open Compute Carrier-grade Edge Reference Architecture (OCCERA) is the next generation of cloud computing technology, optimizing performance and cost for (commercialoff-the-shelf (COTS) platforms. netElastic’s vBNG is an innovative, virtualized multi-service network access software gateway that provides broad protocol support and advanced subscriber management to speed time to market and lower costs.

netElastic and ADLINK are currently building high-performance and cost optimized virtual broadband remote access server (vBRAS) solutions for some of the world’s largest Tier 1 carriers, and to date netElastic’s high-performance vBNG has reached 120Gbps data forwarding capability for a single CPU. Through the ADLINK and netElastic alliance, service providers will realize higher performance and lower costs.

“This partnership allows Telecom operators to use industry leading, carrier-grade hardware with innovative, high performance software to drastically cut deployment times.” Said Jeff Sharpe, Sr. Product Manager for ADLINK. “Hardware that meets industry approved standards like ADLINK’s OCCERA platform coupled with netElastic’s flexible and powerful vBNG software gives telecom operators a complete solution that is easily deployed and drastically reduces operational costs.”

