6WIND & NEC Expand vEPC Partnership

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & PARIS -- 6WIND, a high-performance networking software company, today announced that NEC Corporation, a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, has expanded its 10 year partnership to build high performance Evolved Packet Core (EPC) equipment for mobile network infrastructure. NEC built its world class 3/4G equipment on 6WIND’s 6WINDGate™ packet processing software. 6WINDGate delivers the features, performance and capacity for NEC’s systems to support mobile networks with a seamless transition to virtualization using the same software. Resulting from the success of its first generation of EPC equipment, NEC’s virtual (vEPC) solutions are now successfully deployed in mobile operator networks.

To achieve maximum packet processing capacity and performance across its next-generation of telecom networking solutions, this expanded partnership will enable NEC to support additional processors and software modules when building products for additional telecom operators and enterprise markets.

“6WINDGate delivers the performance required for our carrier-grade 3G/4G systems and now supports our initiatives to offer virtualized options as the market evolves,” said Tsutomu Tsukagoshi, Assistant General Manager of SDN/NFV Solutions Division, at NEC. “In addition to 6WIND’s software, NEC is boosted by 6WIND’s Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK) expertise, heterogeneous hardware support for multi-core processors, network software design skills and licensed support.”

“We are proud of our long-term partnership with NEC, who is a leader in EPC systems with cutting-edge, successful deployments of vEPC,” said Eric Carmès, CEO and Founder of 6WIND. “Our packet processing software gives innovators such as NEC the flexibility to deliver networking products with physical and virtual offerings that meet all size network requirements and system evolutions, at a rapid pace.”

