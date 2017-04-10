& cplSiteName &
Video

IP Infusino's Full Operating OCNOS

10/4/2017
50%
50%
At Light Reading's NFV and Carrier SDN Event in Denver, Shaji Nathan of IP Infusion introduces their complete network operating systems to Light Reading.
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Steve Saunders sits down with RIFT.io FTO Matt Harper to learn how a bunch of telecom veterans are tackling the core issues behind NFV.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photo Review: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
AT&T: Is It a Bird? A Plane? No, It's a COW!
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/27/2017
The Strange Case of Gas Pumps & Bluetooth Skimmers
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/28/2017
Facebook Signs Highlights Deal With NFL
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 9/27/2017
Amazon Heats Up TV Hardware Battle
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/28/2017
Blockbuster Makes a Comeback in the Nordics
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 9/29/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Now That's a Good Connection! Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed